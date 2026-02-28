Police video shows chaotic aftermath of Rhode Island ice rink shooting

Newly released video of the aftermath of a deadly shooting at a Rhode Island ice rink last week shows a…

Newly released video of the aftermath of a deadly shooting at a Rhode Island ice rink last week shows a chaotic scene of bystanders and law enforcement rushing to help victims and initial confusion over which person was the shooter.

“My dad shot my brother,” a woman tells an officer outside the arena, police body camera video obtained by The Boston Globe on Friday shows.

The officer quickly races into the arena, the more than 21-minute video released by the Pawtucket Police Department shows. The video has been almost completely blurred except for the outside of the building and images of the stands.

Authorities say shooter Robert Dorgan, 56, targeted family members during a youth hockey game. Dorgan’s ex-wife Rhonda Dorgan, adult son Aidan Dorgan, and Rhonda Dorgan’s father, Gerald Dorgan, were killed. Rhonda Dorgan’s mother Linda Dorgan and a family friend, Thomas Geruso, were wounded.

Robert Dorgan, who also went by the names Roberta Esposito and Roberta Dorgano, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

In the video, the police officer can be heard shouting, “Where is he? Where is he?” as he enters the arena and raises his gun.

Moving past left-behind jackets and bags, the officer runs toward people gathered at the front of the bleachers and repeatedly asks, “Where’s the shooter?”

“The shooter’s right here,” a man tells him.

Over the next several minutes, the video depicts a fast-paced scene in which the officer, bystanders who identify themselves as a firefighter and a nurse, as well as others, rush to work together to help the victims.

A man checks a victim for a pulse and describes it as “faint.” The officer directs someone to get more rags so they can put pressure on a victim’s wounds. Another voice wails in the background.

Voices can be heard describing a man with two gunshot wounds in the back and a woman shot in the back, side and hand.

“Aidan, hey, talk to me, Aidan. Aidan, how old are you? How old are you, buddy?” the officer asks before seemingly discovering more gunshot wounds. “Oh, he’s got three. Oh, my God, he’s got more.”

Law enforcement have credited several “good Samaritans” who intervened and quickly stopped the attack. At least three bystanders were able to contain the shooter in the middle of the stands as the crowd fled and ran around them.

