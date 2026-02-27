Former MLB pitcher sentenced to life in prison without parole for shooting his in-laws

Auburn, Calif. (AP) — Former MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of…

Auburn, Calif. (AP) — Former MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2021 shooting of his wife’s parents during a burglary at their home by Lake Tahoe, authorities said.

Serafini, 51, was convicted in July 2025 of first-degree murder of his father-in-law, Gary Spohr, attempted murder of his mother-in-law, Wendy Wood, and first-degree burglary. Spohr was killed and Wood survived, though she died a year after the shooting.

Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire said in a Friday statement that Spohr and Wood were loving grandparents and that Serafini’s crimes greatly impacted family members and friends.

“The impact of this attack has extended far beyond the immediate victims, deeply affecting family members and the broader community, and highlighting the lasting harm caused by deliberate violence,” Gire said.

Serafini’s attorney did not return requests for comment.

During his sentencing hearing, Serafini addressed the court and maintained his innocence, according to MyNews4. He said he was out partying with his wife the night of the shooting and described himself as a “broken, imperfect man that makes mistakes.”

Serafini was drafted in 1992 by the Minnesota Twins. In a career spanning 11 years, the left-hander played for the Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies.

Prosecutors said Serafini hated his wife’s wealthy parents and was heard saying he was willing to pay $20,000 to have them killed, according to the Sacramento Bee. Prosecutors showed jurors transcripts of angry emails and text messages between Serafini and his in-laws.

During the six-week trial, Serafini’s attorney David Dratman argued there was no physical evidence linking his client to the crime scene. He told the jury that although Serafini had a rocky relationship with his in-laws, he did not have motive to kill them.

Following his conviction, Serafini filed multiple motions for a new trial, but those were denied.

Serafini will serve his sentence at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office.

