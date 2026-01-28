Thousands rally in Belgrade against crackdown on student-led protests

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands gathered in Serbia ‘s capital on Tuesday accusing the government of a crackdown on universities…

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands gathered in Serbia ‘s capital on Tuesday accusing the government of a crackdown on universities which have been a main force behind a campaign that has shaken autocratic President Aleksandar Vucic ‘s rule.

Protesters rallied outside the headquarters of the University of Belgrade on what was a national day of education. The peaceful gathering, dubbed “Knowledge is power,” was in support of scores of professors and teachers who have lost their jobs or positions for taking part in the anti-government demonstrations.

“No government in our history has treated members of the academic community with such arrogance, vengeance and malice and only because the academic community refused to be silent,” Vladan Djokic, the head dean of the university, told the crowd.

The student-led demonstrations were sparked by the collapse in the northern city of Novi Sad of a concrete railway station canopy that killed 16 people in November 2024. Many Serbs blamed the disaster on an alleged corruption-fueled disregard for safety rules during renovation work on the building.

The national protests have become the most sustained and numerous in Serbia for years, drawing hundreds of thousands of people. Vucic has refused to schedule an immediate early election as protesters have demanded but has stepped up pressure on protesters instead.

The Belgrade rally came days after riot police evicted protesting students from a faculty building in Novi Sad in a demonstration of force against possible attempts to renew university strikes. Dozens of police pushed their way into the faculty building and forced the students out, some of whom accused the police of violence.

Djokic also cited financial and legal pressure from the government on universities as well as frequent attacks on protesting professors and students, who are described by officials and pro-government media as “terrorists.”

He urged his colleagues to “resist the pressure and preserve the dignity of our profession through personal example.”

Earlier on Tuesday, several faculties in Belgrade suspended classes for the day in protest.

Serbia has faced international criticism over reports of excessive force and arbitrary detentions of protesters. Vucic is formally seeking European Union entry for Serbia while strengthening ties with Russia and China amid accusations of clamping down on democratic freedoms.

___

This story has been corrected to show the first name of the University of Belgrade head dean is Vladan, not Vladimir.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.