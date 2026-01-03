Live Radio
Home » National News » The rise and fall…

The rise and fall of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro in photos

The Associated Press

January 3, 2026, 8:55 PM

Nicolás Maduro rose from a unionized bus driver in Caracas to the presidency of Venezuela, inheriting power after the death of Hugo Chávez and consolidating it over a turbulent decade in office.

Under his leadership, the nation spiraled into crisis, pushing millions into poverty and driving one of the world’s largest migration waves.

International isolation and U.S.-led sanctions intensified as Maduro clung to power.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up