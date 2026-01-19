Police search for suspect in the shooting of an Indiana judge and his wife

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana state court judge and his wife were in stable condition Monday as authorities continued…

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana state court judge and his wife were in stable condition Monday as authorities continued to search for suspects who shot the couple the day before at their Lafayette home.

Steven Meyer, a Tippecanoe Superior Court judge, suffered an injury to his arm and his wife, Kimberly Meyer, had a hip injury from the attack, authorities said.

Officers responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a shooting in the residential area about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis to find the couple injured. They were treated for their wounds, and officers recovered shell casings from the scene.

Lafayette Police said the investigation remains active and involves local, state and federal agencies. They have not released a motive or suspect description.

Mayor Tony Roswarski assured the community that every available resource was being used to apprehend the person or people responsible for what he called “this senseless unacceptable act of violence.”

Kimberly Meyer said in a statement Monday that she has “great confidence” in investigators and is grateful to the officers and medical professionals who helped her and her husband.

The shooting had other Indiana judges worried for their safety, with state Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush urging them to “please remain vigilant in your own security.”

“I worry about the safety of all our judges,” she wrote in a letter to the state’s judges. “As you work to peacefully resolve more than 1 million cases a year, you must not only feel safe, you must also be safe. Any violence against a judge or a judge’s family is completely unacceptable.”

