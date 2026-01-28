Police deploy chemical irritants at protesters gathered outside Texas detention center, in photos

DILLEY, Texas (AP) — Texas state police deployed pepper balls to disperse protesters outside the South Texas Family Residential Center…

DILLEY, Texas (AP) — Texas state police deployed pepper balls to disperse protesters outside the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, where 5-year-old Ecuadorian boy Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, are being held. Demonstrators against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown rallied outside the facility, banging drums, chanting and holding signs reading “Children are not criminals!”

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.