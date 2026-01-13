Official for former New York City Mayor Eric Adams charged in federal bribery case

NEW YORK (AP) — An official who served in the administration of former New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded…

NEW YORK (AP) — An official who served in the administration of former New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to federal criminal charges.

Tony Herbert, 61, who had served as City Hall’s liaison to the city’s public housing residents, entered the plea in Manhattan federal court after his arrest on bribery, kickback and fraud charges. He was released on $50,000 bail.

Herbert was accused of giving unfair advantages to certain businesses in return for $16,000 in bribes.

As he left the courthouse, he told reporters: “These charges are bogus. I was doing my job.”

A criminal corruption case against Adams came to an end last spring when the Justice Department dropped the case against him. The controversy over the plan to drop charges led Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor, Danielle Sassoon, to resign her position rather than carry it out.

Adams, who dropped out of the election for New York City mayor, was replaced at the start of this year by Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic socialist.

