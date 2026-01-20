Israel will aid Greece in countering military drone swarms

Israel will help Greece develop technology to counter swarms of military drones as the two countries deepen defense cooperation in…

Israel will help Greece develop technology to counter swarms of military drones as the two countries deepen defense cooperation in the eastern Mediterranean, the Greek defense minister said Tuesday.

The pledge followed talks in Athens between Defense Minister Nikos Dendias and his counterpart Israel Katz, building on a December defense pact between Greece, Israel and Cyprus. Israel is already assisting Greece in building an air defense shield as part of the expanding cooperation.

“We agreed to exchange views and expertise so that we can counter unmanned platforms — specifically swarms of unmanned aerial vehicles and groups of unmanned underwater vehicles,” Dendias said, appearing alongside Katz.

Katz called the partnership “an anchor of stability in the Mediterranean.”

Drone swarms — typically using small, low-cost craft that operate in coordination — reflect a broader shift in modern warfare, used for reconnaissance, defense and attempts to overwhelm opposing systems.

Greece, a high military spender relative to the size of its economy, remains locked in a long-running dispute with fellow NATO member Turkey over maritime boundaries and offshore resources.

The December agreement outlined a joint plan for combined exercises, special operations training and regular strategic consultations. It followed talks between the leaders of the three countries aimed at advancing maritime security and energy initiatives.

