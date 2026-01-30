Tens of thousands enter 6th day without power as Carolinas and Virginia prep for a winter storm

BELZONI, Miss. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people entered their sixth day with no electricity Friday as the Carolinas…

BELZONI, Miss. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people entered their sixth day with no electricity Friday as the Carolinas and Virginia were preparing for a significant winter storm that could bring more snowfall than some parts of North Carolina have seen in years.

The National Weather Service said arctic air moving into the Southeast will cause already frigid temperatures to plummet into the teens (minus 10 degrees Celsius) on Friday night in cities like Nashville, Tennessee, where many people still lacked power nearly a week after a massive storm dumped snow and ice across the eastern U.S.

More than 230,000 homes and businesses were without electricity Friday morning, with the vast majority of those outages in Mississippi and Tennessee, according to the outage tracking website poweroutage.us.

Forecasters say the subfreezing weather will persist in the eastern U.S. into February and there’s high chance of heavy snow in the Carolinas, Virginia and northeast Georgia this weekend, possibly up to a foot (30 centimeters) in parts of North Carolina. Snow is also possible along the East Coast from Maryland to Maine.

On Saturday night and early Sunday, forecasters expect intense winds accompanied by moderate to heavy snow that could lead to blizzard conditions for a time before the storm starts to move out to sea Sunday morning.

In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a beach city more accustomed to hurricanes, traffic jams and tourists, the National Weather Service has predicted 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow.

The city has no snow removal equipment. Instead, newly-inaugurated Myrtle Beach Mayor Mark Kruea said they will “use what we can find” — maybe a motor grader or bulldozer to scrape snow off streets.

“With a hurricane you can storm proof many things,” Kruea said Friday. “But at a place like this, there is only a few things you can do to get ready for snow.”

With the wave of dangerous cold heading for the U.S. South on Friday, experts say the risk of hypothermia heightens for people in parts of Mississippi and Tennessee who are entering their sixth day trapped at home without power in subfreezing temperatures.

“The longer you’re exposed to the cold, the worse it is,” said Dr. Hans House, a professor of emergency medicine at the University of Iowa. “The body can handle cold temperatures briefly very well, but the prolonged exposure is a problem.”

People who are more vulnerable — the elderly, infants and those with underlying health conditions — may have started experiencing hypothermia symptoms within hours of being exposed to the frigid temperatures, explained Dr. Zheng Ben Ma, medical director of the University of Washington Medical Center’s northwest emergency department. That includes everything from exhaustion to slurred speech and memory loss.

But almost a week in and the situation is nearing a turning point, he explained: Younger people who are generally healthy could potentially begin to fall victim to these symptoms as well.

“Once you get into days six, seven, upwards of 10, then even a healthy, resilient person will be more predisposed to experiencing some of those deleterious effects of the cold temperature,” he said.

Mississippi officials say it’s the state’s worst winter storm since 1994. About 80 warming centers were opened across the state, known as one of the nation’s poorest. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said National Guard troops were delivering meals, blankets and other supplies by truck and helicopter.

In Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee said crews had distributed more than 600 units of warming supplies and more than 2,200 gallons (8,328 liters) of gas and diesel.

Nashville residents in more than 70,000 powerless homes and businesses were bracing for a frigid weekend forecast, as criticisms grew louder of the local utility’s handling of the prep and recovery. Nashville Electric Service has defended its approach, saying it was an unprecedented storm. At the peak, about half of its customers in and near the capital city lost power.

More than 80 people have died in areas affected by bitter cold from Texas to New Jersey. Roughly half the deaths were reported in Tennessee, Mississippi and Louisiana. While some deaths have been attributed to hypothermia, others are suspected to be related to carbon monoxide exposure.

Dr. Abhi Mehrotra, an emergency medicine physician with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said it’s important to make sure heat sources used indoors, including generators, are not emitting carbon monoxide, which could be deadly.

Bynum reported from Savannah, Georgia, and Thanawala from Atlanta. Associated Press writers Jeff Martin in Atlanta; Jonathan Mattise and Travis Loller in Nashville, Tennessee; Sarah Brumfield in Washington; Devi Shastri in Milwaukee and Hallie Golden in Seattle contributed to this report.

