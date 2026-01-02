Fireworks dazzled Rio’s sky, and more top photos this week in Latin America and the Caribbean

Dec. 26 – Jan. 2, 2025
People across Latin America rang in the new year, during a week when Guatemalan migrants were deported back home and scientists in Mexico studied the Popocatepetl volcano.
___
This gallery was curated by photo editor Jon Orbach, based in Mexico City.
___
