Fireworks dazzled Rio’s sky, and more top photos this week in Latin America and the Caribbean

Dec. 26 – Jan. 2, 2025 People across Latin America rang in the new year, during a week when Guatemalan…

Dec. 26 – Jan. 2, 2025

People across Latin America rang in the new year, during a week when Guatemalan migrants were deported back home and scientists in Mexico studied the Popocatepetl volcano.

___

This gallery was curated by photo editor Jon Orbach, based in Mexico City.

___

AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.