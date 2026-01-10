Live Radio
Dakar Rally moves through sweeping desert landscapes, in photos

The Associated Press

January 10, 2026, 3:47 AM

This photo gallery features some of the top photos of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia in the past week by AP photographer Thibault Camus. Nasser Al-Attiyah regained the lead in the rally after blasting the first all-sand stage of the race in the Saudi desert on Friday. Five-time champion Al-Attiyah dominated the second half of the 331-kilometer stage between Hail and Riyadh.

