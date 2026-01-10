Dakar Rally moves through sweeping desert landscapes, in photos

This photo gallery features some of the top photos of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia in the past week by AP photographer Thibault Camus. Nasser Al-Attiyah regained the lead in the rally after blasting the first all-sand stage of the race in the Saudi desert on Friday. Five-time champion Al-Attiyah dominated the second half of the 331-kilometer stage between Hail and Riyadh.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.