The US threatens to cut aid to South Sudan, citing its treatment of humanitarian groups

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — The United States on Thursday warned it could cut foreign aid to South Sudan, accusing the government of imposing exorbitant fees on humanitarian groups and obstructing their operations.

In a strongly worded statement, released by the State Department’s Bureau for African Affairs, the U.S. said these actions were “violations of South Sudan’s international obligations” and threatened to review foreign assistance to South Sudan and potentially make “significant reductions.”

The U.S. is one of the largest foreign aid donors for South Sudan, where decades of conflict and the lack of a stable government have affected the delivery of basic services such as nutrition, education and healthcare.

More than 70% of the country’s 11 million population relies on humanitarian assistance for food, healthcare and other basics, according to the U.N.

The U.S. said the humanitarian crisis in South Sudan is “driven by poor governance, a failure to spend public revenue for the benefit of the people, the insecurity created by South Sudanese leaders, and predatory rent-seeking directed against humanitarian aid.”

The government in South Sudan has yet to react to these allegations.

The U.S. said it had provided more than $9.5 billion in assistance to the people of South Sudan since independence in 2011, and that the oil revenue collected by the South Sudanese government amounted to roughly $25 billion, yet no significant public services have been provided using that revenue.

The U.S. urged South Sudan to “stop obstructing humanitarian operations and act as genuine partners” by ensuring public funds are spent transparently on salaries, basic services, and programs supporting vulnerable communities.

The U.S. and South Sudan share a complex bilateral relationship, and in April this year, the U.S. suspended the issuance of new visas to South Sudanese citizens after a diplomatic dispute over a deportation incident.

