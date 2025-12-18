The Latest: Trump administration moves to cut off transgender care for children

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday unveiled a series of regulatory actions designed to effectively ban…

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday unveiled a series of regulatory actions designed to effectively ban gender-affirming care for minors, building on broader Trump administration restrictions on transgender Americans.

The sweeping proposals — the most significant moves this administration has taken so far to restrict the use of puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgical interventions for transgender children — include cutting off federal Medicaid and Medicare funding from hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to children and prohibiting federal Medicaid funding from being used on such procedures.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order that could reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug. The move could ease regulations and expand medical research by shifting marijuana from a Schedule I drug, like heroin, to a Schedule III substance, similar to ketamine.

The change won’t legalize recreational use nationwide but may alter regulation and taxation. President Joe Biden’s Justice Department had also proposed reclassifying marijuana, but Trump’s order on Thursday could speed up the process.

Here’s the latest:

Trump signs $901B military policy bill into law

The annual bill, topping more than 3,000 pages in length, authorizes spending on defense programs while pressuring Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to provide lawmakers with video of strikes on alleged drug boats in international waters near Venezuela.

Other major provisions of the bill include a 3.8% pay bump for U.S. troops and requirements that the U.S. keep its troop levels in Europe at current levels and send some military aid to Ukraine.

The White House had scheduled a public bill signing for the president but eventually kept the event closed to the news media.

No explanation was given for the change.

Top Democratic senator on armed services panel calls for more information on boat strike

Sen. Jack Reed, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, is pushing for the panel to continue its investigation into a strike that killed two survivors who were clinging to the wreckage of an earlier attack on an alleged drug boat.

Reed’s comments were a break from the Republican chair of the committee, Sen. Roger Wicker, who said earlier Thursday that the administration had complied with the committee’s requests. The two leaders had previously worked together on the investigation.

But Reed says “much more work remains.” He called for the Trump administration to hand over the orders authorizing the strikes, unedited video of all the strikes and other documentation of the military operation.

“There should be additional congressional inquiries and an independent command investigation to understand all of the facts and garner lessons learned,” the senator from Rhode Island said.

Kennedy family member disagrees with name change to Trump-Kennedy Center

“President Trump and his administration have spent the past year repressing free expression, targeting artists, journalists, and comedians, and erasing the history of Americans whose contributions made our nation better and more just,” Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert & Ethel Kennedy Human Rights Center, said in a statement.

Kennedy, whose brother Robert Kennedy Jr. is part of the Trump administration, added, “President Kennedy proudly stood for justice, peace, equality, dignity, diversity, and compassion for those who suffer. President Trump stands in opposition to these values, and his name should not be placed alongside President Kennedy’s.”

References removed from Coast Guard policy calling hate symbols ‘potentially divisive’

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says “pages of superseded and outdated policy will be completely removed from the record” so no one can “misrepresent the Coast Guard” and its position on hate symbols.

Also Thursday, U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., said she was lifting a hold on Adm. Kevin Lunday’s nomination for Coast Guard commandant, saying she’s “pleased to see that the policy now directly refers to stronger language against swastikas and nooses.”

Rosen had paused the nomination a day before because she said Coast Guard leaders appeared to have “backtracked” on a commitment to ensure that swastikas and nooses are considered hate symbols and prohibited from being displayed.

Noem on Thursday said the “politicized holdup” of Lunday’s nomination had gone on long enough and he should be confirmed without delay.

Kennedy’s niece and nephew criticize the addition of Trump’s name to the Kennedy Center

Maria Shriver said it is “beyond comprehension” that Trump has sought to add his name to the memorial for her uncle and “beyond wild” that he would think doing so is acceptable.

“It is not,” she said in a social media post.

Shriver reacted to the news by noting that John F. Kennedy was a president who brought the arts into the White House and speculated that Trump might next seek to rename John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York or any of the other memorials to presidents in Washington.

In his own post on the social platform X, her brother, Tim Shriver, called the renaming an “insult to a great president.”

Kennedy Center updates its website to reflect new name

As of mid-afternoon, the site has been rebranded to “The Trump Kennedy Center” after the board’s vote earlier in the day to rename it after the president.

NAACP President and CEO Opposes Changing Kennedy Center Name

Derrick Johnson, the president and CEO of the nation’s largest and oldest grassroots civil rights organization questioned what accomplishments make President Trump worthy to share billing with John F. Kennedy on the Kennedy Center.

“Donald Trump doesn’t actually do anything; he just brands it. And that hasn’t worked out too well for him,” Johnson said in a statement. “President Kennedy led America to the moon, championed the most significant civil rights legislation in our history, and steered the nation away from nuclear war during the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

Johnson said, meanwhile “Donald Trump is stoking military conflict with Venezuela, fanning the flames of hate and division, and significantly driving up costs and unemployment. It is pathetic to see his name placed alongside Kennedy’s at a cherished American institution.”

Prosecutor says hefty chunk of Medicaid claims paid out in Minnesota may have been fraudulent

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson told a Minneapolis news conference the scale of fraud in Minnesota outpaces that of other states and puts services at risk for people who really need them.

He says about half or more of the roughly $18 billion in claims paid out by Medicaid to 14 Minnesota-run programs since 2018 may have been fraudulent.

Investigators’ findings may bolster President Trump in his claims that Minnesota is a “hub of fraudulent money laundering activity” under Democratic Gov. Tim Walz. Trump has capitalized on the fraud cases to target the Somalian diaspora in Minnesota, which has the largest Somali population in the U.S.

Thompson said five people were charged Thursday in connection with a Minnesota housing services fraud. Eight others were charged in September for their alleged roles in the scheme to defraud the Minnesota Housing Stability Services Program.

▶Read more about the investigation here

A jury is deliberating the fate of a Wisconsin judge charged with helping a Mexican immigrant evade federal officers

The “top levels of government” were involved in bringing charges against Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan, her defense attorney argued during closing arguments Thursday.

Prosecutors countered that Dugan put her personal beliefs above the law.

The jury got the case after a four-day trial.

The highly unusual charges against a sitting judge are an extraordinary consequence of President Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Dugan’s supporters say Trump is looking to make an example of her to blunt judicial opposition to immigration arrests.

▶Read more about the trial

House bill would speed permitting reviews for new energy, infrastructure projects

Legislation approved Thursday would speed up permitting reviews for new energy and infrastructure projects and limit judicial review.

The bill, known as the SPEED Act, would enact the most significant change in decades to the National Environmental Policy Act, a bedrock environmental law that requires federal agencies to consider a project’s possible environmental impacts before it is approved.

Lawmakers approved the bill by a 221-196 vote, sending it to the Senate.

Republicans and many Democrats blame NEPA for red tape that routinely results in yearslong delays for major projects. The House bill would place statutory limits on environmental review.

It also limits who can bring legal challenges and legal remedies that courts can impose.

▶Read more about the legislation here.

Federal regulators will allow tech companies to effectively plug massive data centers directly into power plants

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued its long-awaited order as the Trump administration urges it to help the U.S. lead the world in artificial intelligence and revive domestic manufacturing.

The order could become a blueprint for how the commission handles a request from Trump’s energy secretary, Chris Wright, to ensure that data centers and large manufacturers get the power they need as quickly as possible.

It comes amid concerns about electricity shortages in the coming years as the build-out of data centers outpaces the speed of new power sources coming online.

Trump expresses skepticism about extending Affordable Care Act insurance subsidies

“I don’t know why we have to extend,” the president said of whether lawmakers needed to extend subsidies for insurance plans purchased by millions of Americans on health markets.

Trump added that he thought the insurance plans available through the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, were “unaffordable.”

He said he would prefer sending money directly to Americans for them to buy insurance.

“I want that money to go to the people directly and let the people buy their own health care,” said Trump.

Trump urges Ukraine to move quickly to seal peace deal with Russia

The president’s envoys are set to meet with a top adviser to President Vladimir Putin on Saturday in Miami to discuss an evolving U.S. peace agreement aimed at ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Asked about the coming talks, Trump once again expressed optimism that a deal could be within reach. The U.S. leader again pressed Ukraine to come to terms to an agreement.

“Well, we’re getting close to something, but I hope Ukraine moves quickly because Russia is there” Trump said. “Every time they take too much time, Russia changes their mind.”

GOP chair of Senate committee says he saw no ‘evidence of war crimes’ in boat strike investigation

Republican Sen. Roger Wicker, whose committee has been conducting an investigation into a strike that killed two survivors of an initial attack on an alleged drug boat, says that he has confidence that President Donald Trump’s campaign is operating on “sound legal advice.”

Wicker’s statement essentially concludes the Senate Armed Services Committee’s review of the Sept. 2 strike, ending it on contrasting conclusions from Republicans and Democrats.

A number of Democratic lawmakers have said the strike killed two people who were helpless and clinging to the wreckage of the boat, but Republicans have emerged backing the Trump administration’s decisions.

“I have seen no evidence of war crimes. The fact is that our military is asked to make incredibly difficult decisions,” Wicker said.

Reclassifying marijuana typically requires an arduous process

That includes a public comment period that has drawn tens of thousands of reactions from across the U.S. The DEA was still in the review process when Trump took office in January.

Trump’s order is expected to speed the process along, though it was not immediately clear how long it might take.

Many states have legalized the recreational use of marijuana for adults or allow it for medical purposes. But U.S. laws have remained stricter, potentially leaving people subject to federal prosecution.

Trump’s order also calls for expanded research and access to CBD, a legal and increasingly popular hemp-derived product whose benefits are debated by experts.

▶Read more about the executive order here

Trump moves to reclassify marijuana as less dangerous drug

Trump has signed an executive order that would reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug and open new avenues for medical research, a major shift in federal drug policy that inches closer to what many states have done.

The switch would move marijuana away from its current classification as a Schedule I drug, alongside heroin and LSD. Cannabis would instead be a Schedule III substance, like ketamine and some anabolic steroids.

Reclassification by the Drug Enforcement Administration would not make it legal for recreational use by adults nationwide, but it could change how the drug is regulated and reduce a hefty tax burden on the cannabis industry.

Similarly, the Justice Department under Trump’s Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, proposed reclassifying marijuana to a Schedule III substance. Unlike Biden, Trump did not have open encouragement from across his party for the move. Some Republicans have spoken out in opposition to any changes and urged Trump to maintain current standards.

Trump’s handpicked board votes to rename Washington performing arts center the Trump-Kennedy Center

The president’s handpicked board voted Thursday to rename Washington’s leading performing arts center as the Trump-Kennedy Center, the White House said.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the vote on social media, saying it was because of the “unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building. Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation.”

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was named by Congress.

Illinois panel says it will hold federal government accountable for immigration crackdowns

An Illinois commission says it’ll document alleged harassment and abuse by federal agents amid an immigration crackdown in the Chicago area.

The group held its first hearing Thursday and focused on the wide use of chemical agents by federal agents.

The meeting came as a Border Patrol commander who was the face of the Chicago operation before leading similar crackdowns in North Carolina and Louisiana returned to the nation’s third-largest city.

The commission, formed by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, is the latest resistance effort by Democratic states who say the federal intervention is discriminatory and an overreach.

US finalizes loan on major African railway project to help carry critical minerals

The U.S. government this week finalized funding for one of its largest development projects in Africa by signing a $553 million loan to refurbish 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) of the Lobito Atlantic Railway between the Angolan port city of Lobito and its border town of Luau. Discussions of the project began under the Biden administration, and former President Joe Biden promoted it when he visited Angola in 2024.

The railway would soon be able to “carry 4.6 million metric tons of critical minerals and goods,” said Ben Black, chief executive officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation. The U.S. is now seeking to reduce its reliance on China for critical-mineral products that are indispensable in a range of products such as electric cars, phones, fighter planes and missiles.

He said the project will forge stronger U.S.-Angola ties. The Wednesday announcement came on the same day that Congress drastically expanded the corporation’s lending cap to $205 billion, up from $60 billion, as part of a foreign policy strategy to counter China’s global influence while securing U.S. interests

Transgender advocates condemn new Trump restrictions on care

Advocates of transgender care for children are strongly condemning proposals from the Trump administration to cut off funding for gender-affirming treatments.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy and other Trump officials announced the measures Thursday, referring to transgender care as “sex-rejecting procedures” and “malpractice.” It’s the latest example of the administration’s restrictions targeting transgender Americans.

Doctors who offer the care—including medication and surgery—said the changes would put lives at risk.

“The Trump Administration is forcing health care systems to choose between providing lifesaving care for LGBTQ+ young people and accepting crucial federal funding,” Dr. Jamila Perritt, a Washington-based OB/GYN and president and CEO of Physicians for Reproductive Health.

Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen of The Trevor Project, a nonprofit suicide prevention organization, called the changes a “one-size-fits-all mandate from the federal government.”

House Democrats release more photos from Epstein estate

House Democrats released several dozen more photos Thursday from the estate of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, showing his associations with the rich and famous.

The photos released add to the anticipation as the Department of Justice faces a deadline to release many of its case files on the late financier by the end of the week.

The photos released Thursday were among more than 95,000 that the House Oversight Committee has received after issuing a subpoena for the photos that Epstein had in his possession before he died in a New York jail cell in 2019.

UN Security Council schedules emergency meeting at Venezuela’s request on US actions

Slovenia, which holds the council presidency this month, said the meeting will take place on Tuesday afternoon.

Venezuela’s U.N. Ambassador Samuel Moncada called for an emergency council meeting Wednesday to discuss “the ongoing U.S. aggression” against his country.

Venezuela has accused the U.S. of acting like a colonial power and violating its sovereignty by declaring that its territory and assets, including oil, belong to the United States.

Judge orders Trump administration to reinstate federal workers fired during the shutdown and blocks the layoffs of more employees

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to reinstate roughly 300 federal workers it fired during the government shutdown, but she put the ruling on hold to allow the administration a chance to appeal.

U.S. District Judge Susan Illston in San Francisco ruled Wednesday the funding bill that ended the shutdown required the administration to reinstate employees it fired while the government was closed and refrain from firing any more workers until the end of January.

Labor unions said some employees were not being reinstated, and others were facing the threat of termination.

Illston, however, put her reinstatement order on hold until Tuesday. She said she wanted to avoid subjecting the affected employees to whiplash if an appeals court later put her ruling on hold and allowed the terminations.

Her ruling also indefinitely blocked the firing of another 400 or so workers. That part of her order went into effect immediately.

Cases crumble in court after DOJ vowed to punish disrupters of Trump’s immigration crackdown

The Justice Department has launched a monthslong effort to prosecute people accused of assaulting or hindering federal officers while protesting President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown and military deployments.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has vowed such offenders will face “severe consequences.”

In a review of scores of criminal prosecutions brought by federal prosecutors, The Associated Press found that the Justice Department has struggled to deliver on Bondi’s pledge.

An analysis of 166 federal criminal cases brought since May against people in four Democratic-led cities at the epicenter of demonstrations found that aggressive charging decisions and rhetoric painting defendants as domestic terrorists have frequently failed to hold up in court.

▶Read key findings and more from the AP investigation

Trump special envoy Witkoff to host Gaza talks with officials from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey

A State Department official says Trump’s special envoy for peace negotiations, Steve Witkoff, will meet Friday in Miami with officials from key Arab and Muslim nations to discuss the next phase in the president’s plan to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Witkoff and senior officials from Egypt, Turkey and Qatar will review implementation of Phase 2 of the plan, which has been endorsed by the UN Security Council, and calls for the territory to be overseen by a Trump-led Board of Peace and policed by an international security force, according to the official who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview a meeting that has not yet been publicly announced.

The meeting is set for just a day before Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner host Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev for another round of discussion on U.S. proposals to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

— By Matthew Lee

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.