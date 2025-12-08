The Latest: Supreme Court likely to back Trump’s power to fire independent agency board members

The Supreme Court seems likely to expand presidential control over independent federal agencies, signaling support for President Donald Trump ’s…

The Supreme Court seems likely to expand presidential control over independent federal agencies, signaling support for President Donald Trump ’s firing of board members.

During arguments on Monday, the court’s conservative majority suggested it would overturn a 90-year-old decision that has limited when presidents can fire agencies’ board members, or leave it with only its shell intact.

Lawyers for the administration are defending Trump’s decision to fire Federal Trade Commission member Rebecca Slaughter without cause and calling on the court to jettison the unanimous 1935 decision known as Humphrey’s Executor.

The court’s six conservative justices already have signaled strong support for the administration’s position by allowing Slaughter and the board members of other agencies to be removed from their jobs even as their legal challenges continue.

Here’s the latest:

Indiana Senate committee advances redistricting legislation

Indiana state senators voted 6-3 Monday night to advance redistricting legislation toward a full floor vote expected later this week. One Republican, Sen. Greg Walker, voted with the committee’s two Democrats against moving the proposal forward.

It is unclear, however, if there is enough support from the full chamber to pass the new congressional map backed by Trump into law. A few state senators on the elections committee voted to advance the bill but indicated they may vote against it later this week.

Indiana state Senator decries threats made to lawmakers in impassioned speech

State Sen. Greg Walker, an Indiana Republican who is against redistricting, spoke about multiple threats made against him. About a dozen Indiana lawmakers have said they received threats in recent weeks as the state Legislature debates redistricting, which is backed by Trump.

“I refuse to be intimidated,” Walker proclaimed in an impassioned speech during an elections committee meeting on the legislation. “I fear for all states if we allow intimidation and threats to become the norm.”

He said that while he was holding a baby the previous night, “I began to cry as I thought about the future of that child where we accept that intimidation is normal.”

Walker, who is not seeking reelection, choked up as he said he’s considering filing anyway.

Federal judge throws out Trump’s order blocking wind energy development

The federal judge says the effort to halt virtually all leasing of wind farms on federal lands and waters was “arbitrary and capricious” and violates U.S. law.

Judge Patti Saris of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts vacated Trump’s Jan. 20 executive order blocking wind energy projects and declared it unlawful.

Saris ruled in favor of a coalition of state attorneys general from 17 states and Washington, D.C., led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, that challenged Trump’s Day One order that paused leasing and permitting for wind energy projects.

Trump has been hostile to renewable energy, particularly offshore wind, and prioritizes fossil fuels to produce electricity.

Launching Senate bid, Rep. Jasmine Crockett says a Democrat can win statewide in Texas

Crockett told a cheering crowd in Dallas to “tune out” those who say she can’t win in the GOP-dominated state because she is Black, a woman or a Democrat.

“I want to be clear. I’m not running just to run,” Crockett said. “This is about winning.”

The event opened with a video of Crockett, with audio of President Donald Trump criticizing her playing over it.

“As a candidate who is constantly attacked and seen as a threat,” she said, “that’s because I am.”

“What we need is for me to have a bigger voice,” Crockett said. “We need to make sure that we are going to stop all of the hell that is raining down on all of our people.”

Texas GOP incumbent welcomes prospect of facing Democratic challenger in Senate race

GOP Sen. John Cornyn says he is eager for the prospect of facing U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett as the Democrat joins the race for the seat he currently holds.

“I think that would be a lot of fun,” he told reporters at the U.S. Capitol. “She just says such inflammatory and crazy things.”

But to face Crockett, Cornyn would need to survive a competitive GOP primary, which he acknowledged may advance to a runoff in May.

“I’ve been through a lot of campaigns before,” he said. “I actually kind of like them and so I look forward to the competition.”

“We’re doing what we need to do,” he added, “and we’re following our plan.”

Former Colorado clerk who became a hero to election conspiracy believers will remain in state prison

A federal magistrate judge on Monday rejected a bid by Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters to be released from prison while she appeals her state conviction for orchestrating a data breach scheme driven by false claims about voting machine fraud in the 2020 presidential race.

Peters argued that the magistrate judge should free her because she said the state judge who sentenced her to nine years behind bars violated her First Amendment rights. Peters claimed he punished her for making allegations about election fraud, but prosecutors argued that the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed judges to consider people’s speech during sentencings if they deem it relevant.

President Donald Trump and other supporters have called for Peters to be released. In August, Trump warned he would “take harsh measures” if Peters wasn’t freed, posting on Truth Social that “she did nothing wrong.”

▶ Read more about Peters’ case

Judge wants whistleblower to testify in contempt probe of Homeland Security Secretary Kritsi Noem

A federal judge investigating whether Noem should face a contempt charge over flights carrying migrants to El Salvador wants to hear from a top Justice Department official and a whistleblower.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Monday ordered the government to make Deputy Assistant Attorney General Drew Ensign available for testimony on Dec. 16. Boasberg wants to hear a day earlier from fired Justice Department attorney Erez Reuveni.

In March, Boasberg ordered the administration to turn around two planes carrying Venezuelan migrants it accused of being gang members. Instead, the planes landed in El Salvador hours later, touching off the contempt probe.

Boasberg is trying to determine whether the administration willfully ignored his order and should be referred for prosecution on a contempt charge.

Reuveni filed a whistleblower complaint alleging a Justice Department official suggested the Trump administration might have to ignore court orders as it prepared to deport the migrants. The administration has denied those allegations and any wrongdoing.

Congress is demanding release of boat strikes video in annual defense authorization bill

Tucked into the National Defense Authorization Act that Congress is taking up this week is a provision that threatens to withhold money from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s travel budget if the Pentagon declines to hand over “unedited video of strikes” against drug cartels in Central and South America.

The congressional committees overseeing the military have been pressing the Pentagon for more answers on a boat strike after a press report that one operation had fired on two survivors of an initial strike who were clinging to a partially-destroyed boat.

While lawmakers with leadership positions on those committees were able to review the video last week, it has not been provided to the full committee and stayed in the possession of the Department of Defense.

Trump on GOP candidates for NY governor: ‘They’re both great’

Is the president taking sides in what could become a competitive GOP primary for New York governor? Not just yet.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, one of Trump’s most stalwart supporters in the party, has already launched a bid. But Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman, similarly a Trump ally, is considering a run.

As a reporter on Monday asked about Stefanik, Trump interjected and said, “She’s great.” When the reporter continued about Blakeman, Trump added: “He’s also great.”

“He’s great, and she’s great. They’re both great people,” Trump said. “We have a lot of great people in the Republican Party.”

Stefanik was initially nominated to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, but ultimately stayed in the House as to not risk the GOP’s narrow majority in the chamber.

Blakeman has been openly considering a run and last month announced a listening tour with stops across New York state.

12 FBI agents fired for kneeling during racial justice protest sue to get their jobs back

Twelve former FBI agents fired after kneeling during a 2020 racial justice protest in Washington sued Monday to get their jobs back, saying their action had been intended to de-escalate a volatile situation and was not meant as a political gesture.

The agents say in their lawsuit that they were fired in September by Director Kash Patel because they were perceived as not being politically affiliated with President Donald Trump. But they say their decision to take a knee on June 4, 2020, days after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, has been misinterpreted as political expression.

The lawsuit says the agents were assigned to patrol the nation’s capital during a period of civil unrest prompted by Floyd’s death. Lacking protective gear or extensive training in crowd control, the agents became outnumbered by hostile crowds they encountered and decided to kneel to the ground in hopes of defusing the tension, the lawsuit said. The tactic worked, the lawsuit asserts — the crowds dispersed, no shots were fired and the agents “saved American lives” that day.

“Plaintiffs were performing their duties as FBI Special Agents, employing reasonable de-escalation to prevent a potentially deadly confrontation with American citizens: a Washington Massacre that could have rivaled the Boston Massacre in 1770,” says the lawsuit, which was filed by attorneys with the Washington Litigation Group.

▶ Read more about the lawsuit

Schumer says farmers need relief because of Trump

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says the reason farmers need billions of dollars from the federal government is largely because of President Donald Trump’s “disastrous” tariff policies.

“Now Donald Trump’s patting himself on the back, acting like a hero to farmers while using taxpayer dollars to clean up the mess he created,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “It’s textbook Donald Trump incompetence.”

Trump announced $12 billion in economic assistance to farmers earlier Monday. Schumer said a one-time payment is “cold comfort” for farmers who have suffered anxiety and financial losses.

“Farmers do not want a handout. Ask them,” Schumer said. “They want markets. But Donald Trump’s policies have killed the markets our farmers rely on to make a living.”

Trump now deferring to Hegseth on video of Sept. 2 boat strike

The president backed away from his comments last week in which he said “No problem” when asked if he would release footage of the military’s strike on a boat in the Caribbean and a follow-on attack that killed survivors.

When asked by a reporter, he denied that he said, “no problem” last week. Instead, he said, “Whatever Hegseth wants to do is OK with me.”

But last week, Trump said, “Whatever they have we’d certainly release.”

The president on Wednesday also seemed to acknowledge that the boat was capsized when the survivors were hit.

“I saw the video. They were trying to turn the boat back to where it could float,” he said. “We don’t want to see that because that boat was loaded up with drugs.”

Farmer says Puerto Rico’s rice market is dominated by foreign imports

A Louisiana rice farmer told Trump that her industry is hurting because foreign countries are “dumping” rice into Puerto Rico.

Meryl Kennedy said Puerto Rico used to be one of the best markets for U.S. rice, but American producers are being replaced by others in India, Thailand and China.

“We haven’t shipped rice to Puerto Rico in years,” said Kennedy, adding that “us in the South are really struggling.”

Trump trumps Santa — at least for one Iowa farm family

A farmer from Iowa says his kid wants Trump to come for Christmas, not Kris Kringle.

Appearing with Trump in the Oval Office and praising the announced aid package, Iowa farmer Cordt Holub said, “It’s Christmas early for farmers.”

Holub mentioned that he was recently reading his 2-year-old son a bedtime story, “And he said, ‘Daddy, I don’t want Santa Claus to come to our house for Christmas, I want President Trump,’” Holub recalled, drawing laughter.

Trump says soybean sales are ‘tremendous.’ But so far, they’re slow

The White House says China has agreed to buy 12 million metric tons of soybeans by the end of the year under a new agreement made in October.

But so far, China has bought about 2.8 million metric tons. Trump boasted in his meeting that China has promised to buy more than $40 billion of soybeans.

He may be referring to China’s pledge — as claimed by his administration — to buy at least another 25 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans in each of 2026, 2027, and 2028. Beijing, however, has yet to confirm those numbers.

Trump wants to wrap this up

The president remarked on how his Cabinet meeting last week went long — in fact it was more than two hours, with the president’s eyelids appearing to flutter shut and his budget director doodling as it dragged on.

“We’re gonna go a little faster,” Trump said.

He then gave the floor to one of his top economic advisers, Kevin Hassett, but pleaded: “Go real fast, Kevin.”

Hassett did not quite go fast, and he seemed to realize it. He reassured the room: “I’m going fast.”

Farm payments scheduled to move by the end of February

The Trump administration’s bridge payments for farmers are scheduled to go out the door in February.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the payments will move by Feb. 28. An initial $11 billion will target farmers of row crops, while another $1 billion is still being sorted out for specialty crops.

Farmers who are eligible to apply for the aid will know more about what the numbers look like in “the next couple of weeks,” Rollins said.

Farm aid push will actually mean $11 billion initially — not $12 billion

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins says $1 billion of the farming aid is being held back initially, though it will eventually go to help cover specialty crop expenses.

Rollins said $11 billion would be released in the first phase of the aid program to farmers — not the $12 billion Trump announced mere moments earlier.

Trump tried to interrupt, saying the program was actually worth $12 billion. But that prompted Rollins to take the unusual step of talking over the president to say $1 billion would be held back.

Trump exaggerates tariff revenue

The president said that the U.S. is taking in “trillions” of dollars from tariffs and other investments.

But the actual numbers are far less than that. Treasury Department data shows that revenue from tariffs in the last fiscal year was nearly $195 billion. In the current fiscal year, tariffs have earned around $31 billion so far.

Trump has boasted of additional income from investments in the U.S. by other countries and international companies. But the precise terms of these investments have yet to be fully codified and released to the public, and some numbers are under dispute or involve potentially fuzzy math.

Bessent says he’s divested his soybean farm holdings

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says he has divested from his North Dakota soybean farmland.

“I actually just divested it this week as part of my ethics agreement, so I’m out of that business,” Bessent said Sunday on the CBS program “Face the Nation.”

Bessent, a millionaire former hedge fund manager, had stated in October that he shared the concerns of U.S. farmers who bore the brunt of the trade war between the U.S. and China, telling ABC News, “I’m actually a soybean farmer.”

The move comes as he leads Trump administration negotiations with China over trade and tariffs.

Trump says economic aid for farmers will come from federal revenues generated by his tariffs

The president said the $12 billion in economic assistance comes from “taking a small portion” of revenue from the steep levies his administration has imposed on goods imported from around the world.

Trump has imposed tariffs against top U.S. trading partners at rates unseen in nearly a century.

He has frequently suggested that tariff revenues could be used to cover federal spending — frequently bragging about directing federal officials to “check the tariff shelf,” without providing details on how much federal revenue has actually been taken in, or how it would be distributed.

Trump announces farm aid package at White House meeting

Trump met with members of the farming community on Monday as he announced a $12 billion farm aid package.

The Republican president called farmers “the backbone of our country” at an Oval Office roundtable announcing the economic assistance.

The package is a boost to farmers who have struggled to sell their crops while getting hit by rising costs after the president raised tariffs in China.

Trump said the package will provide much-needed certainty to America’s farmers.

Trump now seems to acknowledge that affordability is a concern

The president has repeatedly referred to affordability as a “hoax” perpetuated by Democrats, but he’s now seeming to acknowledge high prices — though he’s blaming them entirely on former President Joe Biden’s administration.

“You can call it affordability or anything you want,” Trump said.

He went on about inflation and said, “We’re taking care of it.”

Farmers say Trump’s $12 billion proposed aid plan is only a start

Farmers appreciate the aid package, but they say it’s likely only a down payment on what’s needed. They also added that government aid doesn’t solve the fundamental problems farmers are facing, including soaring costs and uncertain markets for their crops.

During Trump’s first term, he gave farmers more than $22 billion in aid payments in 2019 at the start of his trade war with China and nearly $46 billion in 2020, although that year also included aid related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But farmers want to make a profit off of selling their crops — not rely on government aid to survive.

“That’s a start, but I think we need to be looking for some avenues to find other funding opportunities and we need to get our markets going. That’s where we want to be able to make a living from,” said Caleb Ragland, the Kentucky farmer who serves as president of the American Soybean Association.

▶ Read more about the proposed farm aid package

Alina Habba resigns, but blasts the court’s ruling

President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Alina Habba said Monday she is resigning as the top federal prosecutor for New Jersey, giving up her fight to stay in the job after an appeals court said she had been serving in the post unlawfully.

In a statement posted on social media, Habba assailed the court’s ruling as political, but said she was resigning “to protect the stability and integrity” of her office.

“But do not mistake compliance for surrender,” she said, adding that the administration would continue its appeal. “This decision will not weaken the Justice Department and it will not weaken me.”

Habba, 41, was appointed in March to serve a temporary term as acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey, a powerful post charged with enforcing federal criminal and civil law.

Once a partner in a small New Jersey law firm, Habba was among Trump’s most visible legal defenders during the four years he was out of power, representing him in court and frequently appearing on cable TV news as his “legal spokesperson.”

But she had limited federal court experience, and New Jersey’s two Democratic senators indicated they would block her confirmation in the U.S. Senate.

▶ Read more about Habba’s resignation

Melania Trump passes out gifts at Toys for Tots drive

Arriving arm-in-arm with Santa, the first lady met with children and military families at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia on Monday.

She told children that Santa’s reindeer were resting at the North Pole while he joined her aboard a V-22 Osprey aircraft: “Santa told me the Osprey floated through the air like a giant snowflake, but was way faster than a sleigh could ever fly.”

Flanked by boxes of toys and a helicopter, the first lady wished families a merry Christmas and thanked those with loved ones away from home. Later, she passed out toys and helped children with coloring projects while a brass band played Christmas songs.

Arguments are over

After more than two and a half hours, the Supreme Court has finished hearing arguments over the firing of independent board members.

The high court seemed likely to expand presidential authority, signaling support for Trump’s firing of board members.

Sauer encouraged the court to overturn a nearly century-old decision protecting board members from removal, calling it a “decaying husk.”

Conservatives don’t seem convinced about removal limits

Conservative Supreme Court justices are posing tough questions about why independent-agency board members should be protected from presidential firing without cause.

Chief Justice John Roberts asked a series of questions about how far Congress could go in assigning power to independent agencies. Agarwal acknowledged “competing dangers” but argued that the current system of independent agencies has worked pretty well for nearly a century.

Expanding Trump’s firing power, on the other hand, would put “everything on the chopping block,” he said.

Justice Samuel Alito pushed back hard on that argument, suggesting Congress could one day whittle more power from the presidency.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, sometimes considered a potential swing vote, also seemed dubious. While the system may have worked so far, she said it’s impossible to tell what might happen 20 years in the future.

Switching gears at the Supreme Court

The justices are done questioning the Trump administration.

The solicitor general got some questions from the court’s conservatives about its sweeping argument for expanded presidential power over federal agencies, especially as it relates to the Fed, though the sharpest questions came from the court’s liberals.

They’re now hearing from Amit Agarwal, the attorney for the FTC board member fired by the president.

Is the Fed different?

The case before the Supreme Court today is over the firing of Rebecca Slaughter, a member of the Federal Trade Commission.

But the court’s eventual decision has big implications for all kinds of federal agencies.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh brought up one of the biggest questions: If the court sides with the government, what would that mean for the Federal Reserve, which sets monetary policy?

Kavanaugh is a conservative who’s considered receptive to the Trump administration’s position. But he told Sauer he was concerned about undermining the Fed’s independence.

In his answer, Sauer pointed to the Supreme Court’s previous order, calling the Fed a “quasi private, uniquely structured. He said it raises different issues.

The court has allowed many of Trump’s firings for now, but a rare exception was Lisa Cook, the Fed board governor he tried to fire. The high court is hearing arguments over her firing in January.

US and Australian officials talk up submarine deal with Britain as key to Indo-Pacific security

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and their Australian counterparts held annual U.S.-Australia security talks, lauding decades of strong strategic cooperation between their countries and talking up a deal with Britain under which Australia will develop nuclear-powered submarines as key to Indo-Pacific stability.

Rubio, Hegseth, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Defense Minister Richard Marles met at the State Department on Monday for discussions on their bilateral cooperation on critical minerals, defense production and the so-called “AUKUS” agreement, a Biden administration-era deal that will see the U.S. and Britain assist Australia with production of advanced submarines.

All sides said AUKUS was moving “full steam ahead” and Rubio is to meet later Monday with British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

None of the four made any reference to China and its increasing assertiveness in the region, including in the South China Sea and directed at Taiwan, but the annual AUSMIN meeting have for the past several years focused heavily on countering Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

Supreme Court justices grill the Trump administration

The Republican administration’s top attorney to the nation’s highest court is facing close questioning as he argues for expanded presidential power.

The liberal justices on the Supreme Court grilled Solicitor General John Sauer on the potential consequences if they win the case.

“You’re asking us to destroy the structure of government,” said Justice Sonia Sotomayor, “and to take away from Congress its ability to protect its idea that the government is better structured with some agencies that are independent.”

The high court’s conservative supermajority is seen as sympathetic to the administration’s position that presidents should be able fire independent agency board members for any reason.

EU leader warns of US interference in Europe’s affairs as Russia praises Trump’s security vision

A top European Union official on Monday warned the United States against interfering in Europe’s affairs and said only European citizens can decide which parties should govern them.

European Council President António Costa’s remarks came in reaction to the Trump administration’s new national security strategy, which was published Friday and paints European allies as weak, while offering tacit support to far-right political parties.

The document, which was praised by Russia, formalizes in writing months of Trump administration criticism of EU policy and perceived restrictions on free speech that started with a lecture to European allies in Germany in February by U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

It’s “good” that the strategy depicts European countries as an ally, but “allies don’t threaten to interfere in the domestic political choices of their allies,” Costa said.

▶ Read more about Europe and Trump’s national security strategy

US and Australian foreign and defense officials meet with Indo-Pacific security at top of agenda

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are meeting their Australian counterparts for annual U.S.-Australia talks expected to focus on Indo-Pacific security and countering China’s increasing assertiveness in the region, including in the South China Sea and directed at Taiwan.

Rubio, Hegseth, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Defense Minister Richard Marles were gathered at the State Department on Monday with many eyes also on the Russia-Ukraine and Gaza conflicts along with U.S. military strikes against alleged narco-traffickers in the Western Hemisphere that have raised questions about the use of force there.

The four are also expected to discuss progress in the so-called “AUKUS” pact, a Biden administration-era agreement under which the U.S., Britain and Australia committed to building nuclear submarines for the Australians. Rubio is to meet later Monday with British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

Trump is proposing a $12B farm aid package, White House official says, as sector grapples with China tariffs

President Donald Trump is planning a $12 billion aid package for U.S. farmers who have struggled to sell their crops while getting hit by rising costs after the president raised tariffs on China as part of a broader trade war, a White House official told the Associate Press.

Trump will unveil the plan Monday at the White House, according to the official, who was not authorized to speak ahead of the planned announcement.

Farmers have backed Trump politically but his aggressive trade policies and frequently changing tariff rates have come under increasing scrutiny because of the impact on the agricultural sector and because of broader consumer worries.

The aid is the administration’s latest effort to defend Trump’s economic stewardship and answer voter angst about rising costs — even as the president has dismissed concerns about affordability as a Democratic “hoax.”

▶ Read more about Trump’s farm aid package

— This item has been corrected from a previous version that incorrectly attributed the connection to tariffs to a White House official.

Swing district Republicans brace for political fallout if health care subsidies expire

Republicans in key battleground U.S. House districts are working to contain the political fallout that may come when thousands of their constituents face higher bills for health insurance coverage obtained through the Affordable Care Act.

For a critical sliver of the Republican majority, the impending expiration of what are called enhanced premium tax credits after Dec. 31 is a pressing concern as they potentially face headwinds in a 2026 midterm election that will be critical to President Trump’s agenda.

One of those is first-term U.S. Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, R-Pa., whose victory for the Allentown-area seat last year was among the narrowest in the nation.

Mackenzie is part of a bipartisan group that’s been pressing for an eleventh-hour compromise, advocating for an extension of the tax credits that tries to fix perceived flaws and bring down health care costs. But the push is a long shot due to entrenched GOP opposition to the health overhaul known as “Obamacare.”

▶ Read more about health care costs and House swing districts

Former Texas Rep. Colin Allred ends his US Senate campaign in favor of House comeback bid

Former Rep. Colin Allred, a Democrat, is ending his U.S. Senate campaign in Texas and instead will attempt a House comeback bid.

Allred said he’ll run in a newly drawn district in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, which he previously represented in Congress before running unsuccessfully for the Senate in 2024.

Allred’s decision comes with Rep. Jasmine Crockett expected to make her decision on the Senate race on the final day of qualifying in Texas. State lawmaker James Talarico also is running for the Senate. Allred said in a statement that he wanted to avoid a Democratic primary battle and likely runoff.

Republicans also are expecting a hotly contested primary between incumbent John Cornyn, state Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt.

The Supreme Court weighs Trump’s bid to fire independent agency board members

The Trump administration’s push to expand control over independent federal agencies comes before a sympathetic Supreme Court that could overturn a 90-year-old decision limiting when presidents can fire board members.

Lawyers for the administration are defending President Donald Trump’s decision to fire Federal Trade Commission member Rebecca Slaughter without cause and calling on the court to jettison the unanimous 1935 decision in Humphrey’s Executor.

Arguments are taking place Monday.

The court’s six conservative justices already have signaled strong support for the administration’s position, over the objection of their three liberal colleagues, by allowing Slaughter and the board members of other agencies to be removed from their jobs even as their legal challenges continue.

Members of the National Labor Relations Board, the Merit Systems Protection Board and the Consumer Product Safety Commission also have been fired by Trump.

▶ Read more about the upcoming arguments

Trump slams pardoned Democratic congressman as ‘disloyal’ for not switching parties

Trump is angry that Rep. Henry Cuellar is running again as a Democrat rather than switch parties after the president pardoned the Texas congressman and his wife in a federal bribery and conspiracy case.

Trump blasted Cuellar for “Such a lack of LOYALTY,” suggesting the Republican president might have expected the clemency to bolster the GOP’s narrow House majority heading into the 2026 midterm elections.

Cuellar, in a television interview Sunday after Trump’s social media post, said he was a conservative Democrat willing to work with the administration “to see where we can find common ground.” The congressman said he had prayed for the president and the presidency at church that morning “because if the president succeeds, the country succeeds.”

Citing a fellow Texas politician, the late President Lyndon Johnson, Cuellar said he was an American, Texan and Democrat, in that order. “I think anybody that puts party before their country is doing a disservice to their country,” he told Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

▶ Read more about Cuellar and Trump

Trump hosts the Kennedy Center Honors recognizing Stallone, Kiss, Gaynor and others

Trump on Sunday hosted the Kennedy Center Honors and praised Sylvester Stallone, Kiss, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Crawford and George Strait, the slate of honorees he helped choose, as being “legendary in so many ways.”

“Billions and billions of people have watched them over the years,” Trump, the first president to command the stage, said to open the show.

The Republican president said the artists, recognized with tribute performances during the show, are “among the greatest artists and actors, performers, musicians, singers, songwriters ever to walk the face of the Earth.”

Since returning to office in January, Trump has made the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, which is named after a Democratic predecessor, a touchstone in a broader attack against what he has lambasted as “woke” anti-American culture.

Trump said Saturday that he was hosting “at the request of a certain television network.” He predicted the broadcast scheduled for Dec. 23 on CBS and Paramount+, would have its best ratings ever.

Before Trump, presidents watched the show alongside the honorees. Trump skipped the honors altogether during his first term.

▶ Read more about this year’s Kennedy Center Honors

Trump says Netflix deal to buy Warner Bros. ‘could be a problem’ because of size of market share

Trump said Sunday that a deal struck by Netflix to buy Warner Bros. Discovery “could be a problem” because of the size of the combined market share.

“There’s no question about it,” Trump said, answering questions about the deal and various other topics as he walked the red carpet at the Kennedy Center Honors.

The Republican president said he will be involved in the decision about whether the federal government should approve the $72 billion deal. If approved by regulators, the merger would put two of the world’s biggest streaming services under the same ownership and join Warner’s television and motion picture division, including DC Studios, with Netflix’s vast library and its production arm.

Asked if Netflix should be allowed to buy the Hollywood giant behind “Harry Potter” and HBO Max, the president said, “Well that’s the question.”

“They have a very big market share and when they have Warner Bros., you know, that share goes up a lot so, I don’t know,” he said. “I’ll be involved in that decision, too. But they have a very big market share.”

▶ Read more about Trump’s comments on the merger

