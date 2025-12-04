The Latest: Admiral says there was no ‘kill them all’ order in boat attack

A Navy admiral told lawmakers Thursday that there was no “kill them all” order from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, but…

A Navy admiral told lawmakers Thursday that there was no “kill them all” order from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, but grave questions and concerns remain as Congress scrutinizes an attack that killed two survivors of an initial strike on an alleged drug boat in international waters near Venezuela.

Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley “was very clear that he was given no such order, to give no quarter or to kill them all,” said Sen. Tom Cotton, who heads the Senate Intelligence Committee, as he exited a classified briefing.

While Cotton, a Republican, defended the attack, Democrats who were also briefed and saw video of the survivors being killed questioned President Donald Trump administration’s rationale and said the boat strike was deeply concerning.

“The order was basically: Destroy the drugs, kill the 11 people on the boat,” said Washington Rep. Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee. Smith, who is demanding further investigation, said the survivors were “basically two shirtless people clinging to the bow of a capsized and inoperable boat, drifting in the water.”

Lawmakers want a full accounting after The Washington Post reported that Bradley on Sept. 2 ordered an attack on the survivors to comply with a directive from Hegseth to “kill everybody.” Legal experts say the attack amounts to a crime if the survivors were targeted.

Here’s the latest:

Trump meets in Oval Office with family of National Guard member wounded in DC shooting

Trump had said at the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony that he had spoken with Andrew Wolfe’s family.

After he returned to the White House, he shared on his social media site a photo of Wolfe’s family standing around him as he sat as his desk in the Oval Office.

Wolfe is one of two National Guard members who were shot near the White House the day before Thanksgiving. He is recovering in a hospital. Fellow Guard member Sarah Beckstrom died.

Trump said in the post that Wolfe “is in the process of healing.”

“His parents, brother, and all of his friends are praying,” Trump said. “I just met them in the Oval Office — They are fantastic American Patriots!”

Military conducts 22nd strike on alleged drug boat amid questions over killed survivors of the first strike

U.S. Southern Command has announced that it has conducted another strike against a small boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Thursday following a pause of almost three weeks.

The strike, announced on social media, is the 22nd strike that the U.S. military has carried out against ships in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific Ocean that the Trump administration claims are trafficking drugs.

There were four casualties, according to the social media post, bringing the death toll of the campaign to at least 87 people since September when the strikes began.

The strike also comes amid heightened scrutiny over the very first strike, conducted Sept. 2, during which the administration is alleged to have killed two survivors of the initial explosion as they floated in the water.

Trump lets first lady light the National Christmas Tree

“The first lady is going to do the honors,” Trump said.

He counted down from five to zero, and Melania Trump stepped forward and pressed a button that made the tree behind them sparkle with gold-toned lights.

“It’s a beauty,” Trump said.

In brief remarks, he touched on the peace deal signed earlier Thursday between Rwanda and Congo, mentioned false claims about the 2020 election being “rigged,” and said he’s happy his terms weren’t consecutive because he will be in office when the World Cup and the Summer Olympics are held in the United States next year.

Trump also offered thanks to those who serve people in need as well as police and other law enforcement officers, first responders and Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol agents.

The president also discussed the two National Guard members who were shot, one fatally, near the White House the day before Thanksgiving.

Grand jury rejects new indictment against Letitia James

The Justice Department has failed to secure a new indictment against New York Attorney General Letitia James after a judge dismissed the previous mortgage fraud prosecution encouraged by Trump.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Prosecutors went back to a grand jury in Virginia after a judge’s ruling halting the prosecution of James and another longtime Trump foe, former FBI Director James Comey, on the grounds that the U.S. attorney who presented the cases was illegally appointed.

The Justice Department could go back to the grand jury to try again.

▶ Read more about the case

Supreme Court backs Texas GOP’s congressional map for 2026 elections

The Supreme Court is allowing the challenged Texas congressional redistricting plan to be used in next year’s election, despite a lower-court ruling that the map likely discriminates on the basis of race.

The map is favorable to Republicans and was pushed by Trump.

The justices acted Thursday on an emergency request from Texas for quick action because qualifying in the new districts already has begun, with primary elections in March.

The Supreme Court’s order puts the 2-1 ruling blocking the map on hold at least until after the high court issues a final decision in the case.

The effort to preserve a slim Republican majority in the House in 2026 touched off a nationwide redistricting battle.

▶ Read more about the Supreme Court ruling

Kenyan leader urges Trump not to forget Sudan civil war as White House marks Congo-Rwanda pact

Kenya’s William Ruto was among leaders to descend on Washington for the signing of the Trump-mediated peace agreement between Congo and Rwanda.

Ruto, who was invited to deliver remarks at the ceremony, thanked Trump for his efforts and spoke hopefully that sustained peace between Congo and Rwanda could have a positive impact on the continent.

But as he closed his speech, Ruto turned the spotlight on the Sudan civil war.

“I want to ask you respectfully, Mr. President, that in your quest for global peace to support efforts to resolve the humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan,” Ruto said.

The brutal war in Sudan, which started in April 2023, has pitted the Sudanese Armed Forces against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The fighting there has killed over 40,000 people and created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with over 14 million people displaced.

Stress of Houthi combat was a key factor in series of costly Navy mishaps, investigations show

Investigative reports into a series of high-profile Navy mishaps during a U.S.-led campaign against Yemen’s Houthi rebels reveal the operation’s toll on ships and personnel.

The four reports released Thursday cover a “friendly fire” instance where a ship shot at two fighter jets, downing one, as well as the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman’s collision with a merchant vessel and the loss of two more jets to mishaps.

The reports paint a picture of an aircraft carrier not only beset by regular missile attacks that stressed the crew but other operational demands that put pressure on top leaders.

In all, the four preventable mishaps cost the Navy well over $100 million in damage and injured multiple sailors.

Democratic vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee says video of attack on boat survivors is ‘very disturbing’

Sen. Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, called for the entirety of Congress to access video of the attack on alleged drug smugglers in the Caribbean Sea that killed two survivors of an initial attack.

Warner said Congress was handling a weighty incident, which legal experts say may have violated the laws of military warfare. He called for the Trump administration to provide more information to Congress and the public about the strikes and its campaign in international waters near Venezuela.

“We all know that our country’s record of interventions in the Caribbean and Central America and South America over the last 100-plus years hasn’t been a perfect record,” Warner said.

Immigration agency limits work permit validity for refugees, asylees

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says it will limit how long work permits for certain groups like refugees or people with asylum are valid.

The agency said it’s taking this step so people have to go through more frequent vetting when they renew their permits.

It’s the latest immigration restriction by the administration since the shooting last week of two National Guard members by a suspect who is an Afghan national.

USCIS said instead of waiting five years to renew their work permits, those affected will have to renew them every 18 months.

Other people affected by the change are immigrants with pending asylum applications, or those who don’t have asylum but qualify for various protections against deportation.

White House adds new architectural firm to ballroom construction project

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said the new firm was needed because the project is moving into a new stage.

The firm is Washington, D.C.-based Shalom Baranes, and it has worked on several federal buildings, including the Pentagon and Treasury building, according to its website.

Ingle said the firm’s work has shaped the “architectural identity of our nation’s capital for decades” and its experience will be an asset to the ballroom construction.

The initial firm, McCrery Architects, remains on the project as a consultant.

The Washington Post was first to report on the development.

Kennedy’s vaccine advisory committee delays vote on hepatitis B shots for newborns

For decades, the government has advised that all babies be vaccinated against the liver infection right after birth. The shots are widely considered to be a public health success for preventing thousands of illnesses.

But a vaccine advisory committee formed by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist before he became the nation’s top health official, is considering whether to recommend the birth dose only for babies whose mothers test positive, which would mark a return to a public health strategy that was abandoned more than three decades ago. The committee plans to vote Friday.

Group sues US government for information on boat strikes

American Oversight said Thursday that it filed its lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C., because the Defense Department and Justice Department failed to provide records sought under the Freedom of Information Act.

“According to experts, if survivors of the initial strike were killed as reported, such conduct could amount to a war crime,” a copy of the lawsuit released by the nonprofit watchdog stated.

Judge hears arguments about the legitimacy of a top Trump administration prosecutor

New York Attorney General Letitia James is challenging the authority of an acting U.S. attorney in Albany who is investigating her.

Her lawyers argue John Sarcone’s appointment was improper, making subpoenas he issued invalid.

A court hearing Thursday centered on Sarcone’s role in investigating cases against Trump and the National Rifle Association.

James’ attorney Hailyn Chen argued that the subpoenas are invalid due to the improper way Sarcone was placed in the position by U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi. In response to a question from U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, Chen said Sarcone should be disqualified from the investigation and the office.

Justice Department lawyers say Sarcone was appointed properly and the subpoenas should stand. Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Belliss argued that disqualifying Sarcone would be “drastic and extreme.”

Schofield did not say when she would rule.

Trump says US is ready to invest in Congo and Rwanda’s rare earths industry

Trump said the United States was signing bilateral agreements with the Congo and Rwanda that will unlock new opportunities for the United States to access critical minerals. The deals will benefit all three nations’ economies.

“And we’ll be involved with sending some of our biggest and greatest U.S. companies over to the two countries,” Trump said. He added, “Everybody’s going to make a lot of money.”

The region, rich in critical minerals, has been of interest to Trump as Washington looks for ways to circumvent China to acquire rare earths, essential to manufacturing fighter jets, cellphones and more. China accounts for nearly 70% of the world’s rare earth mining and controls roughly 90% of global rare earths processing.

Mexico’s president says she will meet with Trump Friday in Washington

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday she planned to discuss trade and the remaining tariffs on imports from Mexico with Trump on the sidelines of the draw for the 2026 World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

The Mexican leader said she would also meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The three countries are co-hosting next summer’s soccer tournament.

“Everything appears to indicate that we are going to have a small meeting” with Trump, Sheinbaum said during her daily press briefing Thursday. She had announced Wednesday that she would be attending the event.

It will Sheinbaum’s first face-to-face meeting with Trump. She said she wants to advance negotiations over tariffs on automobiles, steel and aluminum. among other things.

Top Democrat on Senate Armed Services panel calls for Pentagon to release boat attack video

The top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services panel is calling on the Pentagon to release video of a U.S. attack that killed two survivors of a strike on an alleged drug boat in international waters earlier this year.

Reed and the other leaders of the House and Senate Armed Services and intelligence panels viewed the video at classified briefings by top national security officials in the Capitol on Thursday. He said afterward that the Pentagon should release the video and also the legal opinion authorizing the strike in waters near Venezuela.

“The video will I think answer all of the questions that are floating around and the legal opinion will provide the justification for the general operation,” Reed said.

Republicans and Democrats have vowed to investigate the incident. Reed said the video was disturbing but declined to provide any additional details.

Top Democrat says boat strike video ‘deeply, deeply concerning’

Rep. Adam Smith of Washington, the ranking Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, said even without a direct verbal command from Hegseth or anyone else to “kill them all” the order for the mission was to kill those on board.

“Admiral Bradley was very clear that he did not say ‘kill them all.’ However, there were 11 people on that boat, and the order was basically: Destroy the drugs, kill the 11 people on the boat,” Smith told the AP.

He described the video showing “basically two shirtless people clinging to the bow of a capsized and inoperable boat, drifting in the water — until the missiles come and kill them.”

US prioritizes visas for fans traveling for the World Cup, Olympics and other events

The Trump administration has instructed U.S. embassies and consulates around the world to prioritize visa applications from foreigners wishing to visit the United States to either invest in America or attend the 2026 World Cup, 2028 Olympics and other major sporting events.

The administration also has added new criteria for highly skilled foreign workers seeking a particular visa.

The new rules would deny entry to applicants deemed to have directed or participated in the censorship of American citizens on social media through content moderation initiatives that have sprung up throughout Europe and elsewhere to combat extremist speech.

The steps were outlined in cables sent this week to all U.S. diplomatic missions and obtained by The Associated Press.

Leaders praise Trump for getting involved in Congo-Rwanda conflict

“No one was asking President Trump to take up this task. Our region is far from the headlines,” said Rwandan President Paul Kagame at the signing ceremony. “But when the president saw the opportunity to contribute to peace, he immediately took it.”

‘This was our own internal work at the FBI’

Dan Bongino, the deputy director of the FBI, said authorities identified Brian Cole Jr. as a suspect in the Washington, D.C., pipe bomb case based on the FBI’s investigation.

“This was not a new public tip that this came from,” Bongino said. “This was our own internal work at the FBI.”

Brian Cole has been charged with use of an explosive device.

“We were going to track this person to the end of the earth. There was no way he was getting away,” Bongino said.

No attorney information was yet available and attempts to reach family and a cellphone listed as Cole’s were not answered.

Trump shouts out FIFA chief ahead of World Cup draw at ‘Trump Kennedy Center’

The long-running bromance between the U.S. president and Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, is still going strong. Trump nodded to Infantino at the DRC-Rwanda peace deal signing, calling him a “great leader in sports and a great gentleman.”

Infantino is in town ahead of the World Cup draw on Friday. The event is being held at the Kennedy Center, or the “Trump Kennedy Center,” as the president called it.

“Oh, excuse me — at the Kennedy Center,” Trump jokingly corrected himself. “Pardon me, such a terrible mistake.”

Trump also said ticket sales for next year’s World Cup, which the U.S. is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico, have broken records.

“I can report to you that we have sold more tickets than any country, anywhere in the world at this stage of the game,” he said.

FIFA said late last month that nearly two million tickets had been purchased during two phases of ticket sales. The third phase begins Dec. 11.

Patel says Trump administrations FBI and DoJ brought new attention to pipe bomb case

FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau and Department of Justice brought in a new team of investigators and experts to sift through existing evidence and chase down leads. He said that was, “Something the prior administration failed to do.”

Patel went on to call the arrest “flawless,” saying no officers were hurt taking down what he characterized as a dangerous suspect.

“We solved it. He will have his day in court,” Patel said.

Trump praises leaders of the Congo and Rwanda for their courage

Presidents Felix Tshisekedi of Congo and Paul Kagame of Rwanda are signing a deal aimed at ending the conflict in eastern Congo and opening access to the region’s critical minerals.

Tshisekedi offered a hopeful message about the precarious peace.

“I do believe this day is the beginning of a new path, a demanding path, yes. Indeed, quite difficult,” Tshisekedi said. “But this is a path where peace will not just be a wish, an aspiration, but a turning point.”

Suspect accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan. 6 attack on Capitol charged with explosives offense

Attorney General Pam Bondi says a man named Brian Coles Jr. was arrested Thursday in with the Jan. 5, 2021, pipe bombs left outside the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Cole is charged with use of an explosive device, Bondi said during a news conference. She said the investigation is still underway, and more charges could be filed in the future.

“As we speak, search warrants are being executed,” Bondi said.

The Institute of Peace was renamed after Trump. He seemed to like that

Trump celebrated a peace agreement between the leaders of the Congo and Rwanda on Thursday by praising the building hosting the event.

“It’s a spectacular building and we all appreciate it,” Trump said. His administration is involved in a court battle over the think tank.

The State Department on Wednesday said that it renamed it as the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace.

“Thank you for putting a certain name on that,” Trump said to Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the event. “That blew up last night.”

White House is expected to soon submit plans for new ballroom to planning commission

The White House is expected to submit plans for its new ballroom to a planning commission later this month, the Trump-appointed head of the panel said Thursday.

“Once plans are submitted, that’s really when the role of this commission, and its professional staff, will begin,” Will Scharf, the chair of the National Capital Planning Commission, said.

Agents search Virginia bail bonds office tied to suspect in pipe bomb case

In Fairfax, Virginia, federal agents gathered outside an office marked “Brian Cole Bail Bonds,” its entrance wrapped in yellow crime-scene tape that flicked in the afternoon wind.

A man in an FBI and Joint Terrorism Task Force jacket stood near the entrance, conferring with local officers who were guarding the building.

The business shares the suspect’s name. In public records, it appears to be associated with members of his family, though authorities have not detailed the connection.

Republican and Democratic committee leaders share differing takeaways on Hegseth’s use of Signal

The Republican and Democratic leaders on the Senate Armed Services Committee offered diverging takeaways from the Pentagon inspector general report on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s use of Signal to share sensitive information.

Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, the Republican chair, said in a statement that Hegseth “acted within his authority to communicate the information in question to other cabinet level officials.”

But Wicker said that senior leaders also need more tools to share classified information “in real time and a variety of environments.”

Sen. Jack Reed of Oregon, the committee’s ranking Democrat, said Hegseth violated military regulations and showed “reckless disregard for the safety American servicemembers.”

Reed said in his statement that anyone else would have faced “severe consequences, including potential prosecution.”

Carney will hold a brief meeting with Trump on Friday

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney plans to have a brief meeting with Trump while at the Kennedy Center in Washington for the World Cup draw Friday.

Carney’s spokesperson Audrey Champoux says Carney will also have a brief meeting with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The United States, Canada and Mexico are hosting the 64-nation World Cup next year.

Navy admiral says there was no ‘kill all’ order in attack that killed drug boat survivors

A Navy admiral has told lawmakers that there was no “kill them all” order from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

That disclosure Thursday comes as Congress scrutinizes an attack that killed two survivors of an initial strike on an alleged drug boat in international waters near Venezuela.

Sen. Tom Cotton told reporters about what he heard from Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley in classified briefing and Cotton is defending the attack. But a Democratic lawmaker who was also briefed says he’s deeply concerned by video of the second strike

Hegseth sharing sensitive military plans on his personal phone put troops at risk, watchdog finds

The Pentagon inspector general’s report released Thursday criticized the use of unapproved messaging apps and devices across the department.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had the authority to declassify the material he shared with others in a Signal chat, the watchdog found. But it also says the release of details about the strike on Houthi militants in Yemen violated internal Pentagon rules about handling sensitive information that could put service members or their missions in danger.

The report noted that the information that Hegseth sent — the quantity and strike times of manned U.S. aircraft over hostile territory about two hours to four hours before those strikes — “created a risk to operational security that could have resulted in failed U.S. mission objectives and potential harm to U.S. pilots.”

Hegseth wrote on social media: “No classified information. Total exoneration. Case closed. Houthis bombed into submission.”

Trump administration blasts ‘procedural gamesmanship’ in Chicago immigration case

Trump administration lawyers on Thursday accused plaintiffs of “throwing in the towel” with “procedural gamesmanship” after they moved to dismiss their lawsuit over the aggressive tactics of federal immigration officers in the Chicago area.

The coalition of protesters and journalists behind the suit called the dismissal a victory, saying the Trump administration’s “Operation Midway Blitz” had largely wound down. But the case was on its way to a skeptical appeals court that had already frozen an order limiting agents’ use of force.

“The moment they have to explain themselves to an appellate court, they run for the hills,” said Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.