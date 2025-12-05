Live Radio
Soccer cup, elections, Shakira and more top photos this week from Latin America and the Caribbean

The Associated Press

December 5, 2025, 12:12 AM

Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2025

Honduras held a presidential election, with two conservative candidates neck and neck as ballot-counting has gone on for days following Sunday’s vote. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro continued his public activities, as the U.S. builds up its largest military presence in the region in generations, seen by many as a tactic to pressure Maduro to resign. Brazilian soccer club Flamengo won the Copa Libertadores title in Lima, Peru, and Shakira performed a concert in Montevideo, Uruguay.

This gallery was curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch, based in Mexico City.

