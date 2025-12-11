Live Radio
Photos show locals in Thailand and Cambodia taking shelter as border conflict intensifies

The Associated Press

December 11, 2025, 1:41 AM

Locals in Thailand and Cambodia took shelter after Thailand launched airstrikes along the disputed border and Cambodia fired back with rockets and drones, as both sides accused the other of breaking a ceasefire that halted fighting earlier this year. The renewed combat between the Southeast Asian neighbors drove tens of thousands of people to flee border areas in both countries.

