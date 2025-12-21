Live Radio
Photos of Turning Point USA’s annual conservative youth conference

The Associated Press

December 21, 2025, 2:06 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — Turning Point USA is holding its annual youth conference in Phoenix, where conservative influencers have clashed and the women have drawn inspiration from Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, who now leads the political movement that helped return President Donald Trump to the White House.

