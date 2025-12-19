Live Radio
Home » National News » Mexico's pilgrims, Chile's election…

Mexico’s pilgrims, Chile’s election and more top photos this week in Latin America and the Caribbean

The Associated Press

December 19, 2025, 12:08 AM

Dec. 12-18, 2025

Pilgrims from across Mexico arrived at Our Lady of Guadalupe Basilica to pay homage on her feast day. In Chile, José Antonio Kast of the Republican Party won the country’s presidential runoff election. People in Guatemala buried victims of an attack by armed men.

___

This gallery was curated by photographer Esteban Felix, based in Santiago, Chile.

___

AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up