Georgia Republican John Kennedy resigns from state senate to campaign for lieutenant governor

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia Senate leader announced Tuesday he’s resigning from the legislature to focus on his Republican campaign for lieutenant governor.

“Continuing my service in the state senate while also running for Lt. Governor would be a disservice to both my constituents and the thousands of hardworking Georgians who have pledged their support for our vision,” Republican state Sen. John Kennedy said in a statement.

The Macon lawyer, who was elected president pro tem by his GOP colleagues in 2023, joined a crowded GOP field for lieutenant governor in June.

Aside from being unable to campaign full-time, if he kept serving the state Senate, Kennedy would not be allowed to raise campaign funds during the legislative session that typically runs from January to April. His resignation is effective immediately.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Esteves of Atlanta, a former state senator, was the first lawmaker running for statewide office in 2026 to step down.

Gov. Brian Kemp will call a special election to fill the seat in Senate District 18, which includes parts of Macon-Bibb county in middle Georgia, but that election will likely happen during the state’s legislative session.

Burt Jones, the current Republican lieutenant governor, is running for governor next year instead of seeking reelection.

Kennedy is banking on the support of Georgia’s business community after helping pass a law this year limiting lawsuits and civil verdicts. He was first elected to the state Senate in 2014.

Kennedy faces Georgia Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch and state Sens. Greg Dolezal and Blake Tillery along with Rep. David Clark in the GOP primary. Democrat state Sen. Josh McLaurin is so far the only Democrat in the lieutenant governor race.

Kramon is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

