Bronx man charged in shooting of Jets player Kris Boyd appears in court

NEW YORK (AP) — The Bronx man charged with shooting Jets player Kris Boyd appeared in a New York City court late Tuesday, a day after authorities tracked him down at an apartment complex in the Buffalo area.

Frederick Green, 20, was arraigned on charges including attempted murder following the Nov. 16 shooting outside a restaurant in midtown Manhattan. He did not enter a plea, according to prosecutors. Boyd was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since been recovering.

Green was held without bail. His attorney did not immediately return a request for comment.

Police say Boyd was shot in the abdomen just after 2 a.m. while out on the town with two other Jets’ players, Irvin Charles and Jamien Sherwood. As the players sat outside the restaurant, a group of men making fun of their clothing approached them, prompting a fight, according to court records.

Surveillance footage then shows Green covering his face with a mask, removing a gun from his backpack and firing two shots in the direction of Boyd, according to prosecutors. Minutes after the shooting, video showed Green leaving the scene in a white BMW, prosecutors said.

He fled the city the following day, cutting off his hair, ditching his phone and deleting his social media to avoid detection, according to prosecutors.

On Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service tracked Green down to an apartment complex near the University of Buffalo. As police surrounded the location, Green attempted to jump out of a window, prosecutors said, before eventually surrendering to police.

Boyd was hospitalized after the shooting, but a few weeks later visited the Jets’ facility, surprising teammates and attending a special teams meeting.

According to prosecutors, he continues to deal with complications from the shooting and may need additional surgeries. They said a bullet fragment entered a vein and lodged in his pulmonary artery, before making its way into one of his lungs.

The Jets signed Boyd earlier this year, but he was injured during a practice this summer and has not yet played for the team. He played his first four seasons in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings and signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2023 before joining Houston’s practice squad later that season.

This article has been corrected to reflect that Green did not enter a plea when he appeared in court on Tuesday. A previous version of the story indicated he pleaded not guilty, based on information posted on the state court’s online records system.

