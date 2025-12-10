Brad Lander, NYC’s departing fiscal chief, launches a US House bid with Zohran Mamdani’s backing

Brad Lander, the chief fiscal officer of New York City, announced Wednesday that he is challenging U.S. Rep Dan Goldman…

Brad Lander, the chief fiscal officer of New York City, announced Wednesday that he is challenging U.S. Rep Dan Goldman in a Democratic primary for a liberal district covering lower Manhattan and parts of brownstone Brooklyn.

A longtime fixture of the city’s progressive wing, Lander launched his bid with endorsements from Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, promising “courageous leadership in the face of Donald Trump’s attacks on New Yorkers.”

“While the oligarchy drives the affordability crisis, they shouldn’t be able to buy a seat in Congress,” Lander said in a campaign video, an apparent reference to Goldman, who is an heir to the Levi Strauss denim fortune.

He then touted his relationship with Mamdani, whom Goldman had declined to endorse in the mayor’s race, in part because of differences in their views toward Israel.

“Our mayor can have an ally in Washington instead of an adversary in his own backyard,” Lander said. “I’m running for Congress because the challenges we face can’t be solved with strongly worded letters or high-dollar fundraisers, and not by doing AIPAC’s bidding.”

Mamdani’s endorsement of Lander marked the mayor-elect’s most high-profile incursion into national politics since his stunning victory. It comes as other progressives are hoping to capitalize on that momentum with a spate of challenges to moderate Democrats in 2026.

“Brad’s unwavering principles, deep knowledge, and sincere empathy are what make him a true leader,” Mamdani said. “He has been a trusted ally and partner of mine and I’m proud to support him as I know he’ll continue delivering for those who need government to show up for them the most.”

Lander’s term as city comptroller ends on Dec. 31 after he decided not to seek reelection.

Lander and Mamdani endorsed one another during the mayoral primary in an effort, under the city’s ranked choice voting system, to join forces against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who at the time was the front-runner.

The partnership appeared to help them both. Mamdani’s support boosted Lander among the progressive base, while the backing of a high-profile Jewish candidate helped Mamdani as he faced attacks over his criticism of Israel’s war in Gaza.

Lander, who is also a former city council member, has been eyeing a challenge to Goldman since losing the Democratic mayoral primary to Mamdani this summer.

Both Lander and Goldman have been vocal critics of the federal government’s deportation agenda, appearing at a high-profile immigration court in Manhattan to observe proceedings over the last several months.

Lander was arrested there twice and faces a misdemeanor obstruction charge stemming from one of the incidents.

Goldman, a two-term congressman, is a former federal prosecutor who was lead counsel for Trump’s first impeachment. While in Congress, Goldman has supported raising taxes on wealthy people as well as the Green New Deal climate change proposal. He is a supporter of Israel but has been heavily critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and has condemned settler violence.

Maddy Rosen, a spokesperson for Goldman’s campaign, said “Dan is focused on stopping the Trump administration from what they’re doing to immigrant families in his district right now. He’s proud of his progressive record in Congress and will deal with Brad and other challengers in the new year.”

In his campaign video, Lander also evoked the late children’s TV host Fred Rogers, singing “Would you be mine? Could you be mine? Won’t you be my neighbor?”

“I know it’s corny, but I love the idea that democracy is just neighbors working together to make our lives in common better,” he said.

Associated Press writer Dave Collins in Hartford, Connecticut, contributed to this report.

