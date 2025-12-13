Amy Schumer says she and her husband have decided to end their marriage

Comedian Amy Schumer says she and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, have decided to end their marriage. Schumer, an actress,…

Comedian Amy Schumer says she and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, have decided to end their marriage.

Schumer, an actress, author and writer, announced the planned split in a social media post on Friday.

“Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years,” Schumer wrote. “We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time.”

“Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever.”

Schumer and Fischer were married in February 2018 in Malibu, California. Their son was born in May 2019.

The two starred together in the Food Network show “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook” and the HBO mini-series “Expecting Amy” that documented her difficult pregnancy.

Schumer has also said her Hulu dramedy “Life & Beth” is semi-autobiographical and inspired by her marriage with Fischer.

Schumer was essentially launched as a movie star in the 2015 Judd Apatow-directed “Trainwreck.” She has showcased her stand-up comedy prowess on tour and in streaming TV specials.

Earlier this year, she acted in and co-wrote “Kinda Pregnant,” in which she portrayed a baby-mad single woman who fakes a baby bump.

She has been an advocate for awareness of endometriosis, which caused her to need her uterus and appendix removed in 2021.

Fischer won a 2016 James Beard Foundation book award for American cooking for “The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook: A Year of Cooking on Martha’s Vineyard.”

