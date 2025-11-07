What to know about 10% reduction in flights at US airports caused by the government shutdown

More than 1,000 airline flights were canceled Friday and others are expected in the coming days as part of government-ordered…

More than 1,000 airline flights were canceled Friday and others are expected in the coming days as part of government-ordered air service reductions due to the federal shutdown.

The cancellations have left scores of passengers across the U.S. worried about reaching home or other destinations on time, even as airlines scrambled to quickly rebook them.

Friday was the first day of the ordered cancellations which are part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s effort to phase in 10% reductions at major U.S. airports.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Fox News Friday that the number of flight cancellations could increase to 15% or 20% if the shutdown continues much longer and more air traffic controllers miss work.

The FAA is imposing the reductions to take pressure off air traffic controllers, who are federal employees and have been working without pay during the shutdown.

Experts have advised travelers to check flight statuses before heading to the airport, among other tips.

Here’s what to know about the reductions.

What are travelers seeing?

Cara Bergeron arrived at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston at 4:30 a.m. Friday to what she described as the longest line she’d ever seen there.

“It was snaking around all different parts of the regular area,” said Bergeron, who made it to her gate nearly two hours later at 6:10 a.m. for a flight to visit her father in Atlanta.

After landing, Bergeron said the plane remained on the runway around 45 minutes.

Which airports are affected?

The Atlanta airport is one of 40 selected by the FAA for reductions that span more than two dozen states and include other hubs such as Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami and Newark, according to an order published by the agency Thursday evening.

A full list of affected airports can be found here.

Why is this necessary?

Air traffic controllers have gone without paychecks during the shutdown. That has led to controllers calling in sick and contributed to staffing shortages that have affected air travel for weeks.

Most controllers work mandatory overtime six days a week during the shutdown without pay, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association has said.

Although the cancellations were intended to ease the burden on understaffed FAA traffic control centers and airport towers, the agency reported needing to also delay flights due to arrive at airports in San Francisco, Phoenix, Houston and Austin, Texas, on Friday afternoon.

When will the reductions begin and end?

Airlines are phasing in reductions, starting by eliminating 4% of flights at the targeted airports and building to the 10%, according to the agency’s order.

United Airlines will cut 4% of its flights this weekend based on guidance from the FAA, said company spokesperson Josh Freed.

Some flyers are seeking out alternatives, like hitting the open road. Others may consider going by commuter rail.

Vehicle rental company Hertz reports that one-way reservations have increased more than 20% through the coming weekend compared to the same period in 2024.

What will the effect of the reduction be?

The cuts could include up to 1,800 flights and about 268,000 seats combined, according to one estimate.

United and Delta both said they would offer refunds to travelers who opt not to fly, even if they have tickets that aren’t normally refundable.

The cuts also could disrupt package deliveries because two airports with major distribution centers are on the list. FedEx operates at the Memphis, Tennessee, airport and UPS in Louisville, Kentucky, where there was a deadly cargo plane crash this week.

Nearly half of all U.S. air freight is shipped in the bellies of passenger aircraft, so the disruption affects cargo as well as passengers.

Syracuse University supply chain practice Professor Patrick Penfield says continued flight cancellations could disrupt supply chains before the all-important winter holiday shopping season.

___

Associated Press writers Mike Catalini in Trenton, New Jersey, Hannah Schoenbaum in Salt Lake City and Charlotte Kramon in Atlanta contributed reporting.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.