Shoplifter swipes $9,700 in baseball and Pokemon cards from Tom Brady shop

NEW YORK (AP) — Police were searching for a shoplifter who stole about $9,700 in baseball and Pokemon cards from a CardVault by Tom Brady store in lower Manhattan.

The New York Police Department asked for the public’s help this week in identifying a man with a Yankees cap caught on surveillance footage. He is accused of taking the collectible cards on the morning of Oct. 20.

The man attempted to make a purchase with a credit card, but the transaction was declined. He then entered manual prompts into the contact payment terminal to bypass the rejection without the employee’s knowledge. He left the shop on foot with the cards, according to a release from the police.

No one was injured.

Police had no updates on the case Friday.

