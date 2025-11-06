Photos of the Radio City Rockettes as the iconic dance troupe turns 100

NEW YORK (AP) — The iconic Radio City Rockettes are turning 100. The famed dance troupe and high-kicking staple of…

NEW YORK (AP) — The iconic Radio City Rockettes are turning 100.

The famed dance troupe and high-kicking staple of the New York City holiday season is marking a century of wowing crowds as its annual Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall opens this week.

The show dates to 1933 but the troupe itself traces its roots to the founding of the “Missouri Rockets” in St. Louis in 1925.

