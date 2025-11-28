Photos from the scene where 2 National Guard members were shot near the White House

Two West Virginia National Guard members have been shot near the White House. The shooting Wednesday unfolded at 17th and H Streets NW, just two blocks from the White House. Emergency crews rushed the two Guard members and a suspect who was also shot to a hospital. Officers from federal and local agencies, including the Secret Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Washington Metropolitan Police, swarmed the cordoned-off scene as helicopters flew overhead and National Guard troops stood watch.
