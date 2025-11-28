Photos from the scene where 2 National Guard members were shot near the White House

Two West Virginia National Guard members have been shot near the White House. The shooting Wednesday unfolded at 17th and…

Two West Virginia National Guard members have been shot near the White House. The shooting Wednesday unfolded at 17th and H Streets NW, just two blocks from the White House. Emergency crews rushed the two Guard members and a suspect who was also shot to a hospital. Officers from federal and local agencies, including the Secret Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Washington Metropolitan Police, swarmed the cordoned-off scene as helicopters flew overhead and National Guard troops stood watch.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

