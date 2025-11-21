Haiti qualifies for World Cup and more top photos this week from the Caribbean and Latin America

Nov. 14-20, 2025 Haiti’s troubles faded briefly as the country reveled in its World Cup qualification win against Nicaragua. Brazil’s…

Nov. 14-20, 2025

Haiti’s troubles faded briefly as the country reveled in its World Cup qualification win against Nicaragua.

Brazil’s guidance at the United Nations climate talks in Belem has raised hopes for significant measures to fight global warming.

Spanish activist Amparo Carvajal stood on the rooftop of the Permanent Assembly for Human Rights of Bolivia after regaining control of the organization and its offices from a leftist party group that had occupied them for two years.

The Corona Capital music festival, a showcase for artists breaking into Latin American markets, drew thousands of fans in Mexico City for its 15th year.

