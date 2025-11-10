A look back at the weekend’s biggest stories

If you missed out on the news this weekend, here’s a summary of the top global headlines with links to…

If you missed out on the news this weekend, here's a summary of the top global headlines

Senate takes first step toward ending the government shutdown

The Senate took the first step to end the government shutdown on Sunday after a group of moderate Democrats agreed to proceed without a guaranteed extension of health care subsidies, angering many in their caucus who say Americans want them to continue the fight.

Here are our stories about the shutdown and its impact:

Super Typhoon Fung-wong slams into Philippines, killing 6 and displacing 1.4 million

The system came ashore on Sunday with 115 mph winds in the northeastern Philippines, leaving at least six people dead and forcing more than 1.4 million to evacuate.

One photo captures the tenderness amid the chaos as Fung-wong hits.

BBC director resigns after criticism of the broadcaster’s editing of a Trump speech

The head of the BBC and the British broadcaster’s top news executive both resigned Sunday after criticism of the way the organization edited a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump. Britain’s publicly funded national broadcaster has been criticized for editing a speech Trump made on Jan. 6, 2021, before protesters attacked the Capitol in Washington.

Landmark Paris Agreement set a path to slow warming. The world hasn’t stayed on it

The world has seen faster climate change than expected since the Paris Agreement a decade ago. Despite some progress, scientists say Earth’s warming has outpaced efforts to reduce fossil fuel pollution that came out of the 2015 accord. This issue will be a focus of this week’s U.N. climate talks in Brazil. Read our analysis.

And here is what to know about COP30, this year’s U.N. climate talks

Fedora man unmasked: Meet the teen behind the Louvre mystery photo

Fifteen-year-old Pedro Elias Garzon Delvaux has become an internet sensation after an Associated Press photo captured him outside the Louvre on the day of a crown jewels heist. The AP has interviewed him in his home near Paris.

