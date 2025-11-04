4 shot during North Carolina city’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Four people were shot Friday evening at a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in North Carolina, according…

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Four people were shot Friday evening at a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in North Carolina, according to officials.

Three people were in critical condition and one in stable condition following the shooting in Concord, which is about 19 miles (30 kilometers) northeast of Charlotte, according to a statement from the city.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the shooting. Police are reviewing video footage of the event and speaking with witnesses, according to the city. They’ve asked anyone with videos or photos to share them with police.

Video and photos posted online show crowds of people fleeing, along with a street lined with emergency vehicles.

The event was advertised as the city’s 28th annual tree lighting ceremony and was expected to feature Santa and Mrs. Claus, food trucks, the film “The Grinch” and fireworks, according to the city’s website.

“We are praying for the safety of our brave law enforcement officers, first responders, and everyone on the scene,” U.S. Rep. Mark Harris of North Carolina said in a post on the social platform X.

