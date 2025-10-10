Tennessee company rocked by a deadly explosion supplied the military with explosives

An explosives plant in rural Tennessee rocked by an explosion Friday that authorities said left 19 people missing and feared…

An explosives plant in rural Tennessee rocked by an explosion Friday that authorities said left 19 people missing and feared dead is owned by a company that processes explosives for the military, according to the company’s website.

The explosion at Accurate Energetic Systems’ flattened a building on its 1,300-acre campus and shook houses miles away. Rescuers had to keep their distance for hours due to burning debris and risk of secondary blasts. The smoldering wreck could be seen in aerial footage by WTVF-TV, black smoke billowing up.

“There’s nothing to describe. It’s gone,” said an emotional Chris Davis, the Humphreys County Sheriff. He said multiple people were killed but declined to say how many, referring to the 19 missing as “souls.” Officials were still speaking to family members, some of whom had gathered at the plant.

The company website said it processes explosives and munitions for the military and aerospace and commercial demolition industries. Its facility has some eight buildings on a wooded hill near the town Bucksnort, some 60 miles (97 kilometers) southwest of Nashville.

Accurate Energetic Systems’ executives did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment Friday, and a call to the company’s phone was not answered.

The company sells explosive products for use ranging from structural demolition to strategic defense operations, according to its website. Some of the products listed for sale are designed by the U.S. military and approved for use for “foreign military units, police forces and commercial customers.”

Public records show that Accurate Energetic Systems has been awarded numerous military contracts going back years to process different types of munitions and explosives.

The contracts, which were awarded largely by the U.S. Army and Navy, were for a variety of products that ranged from bulk explosives to landmines and small breaching charges, including C4.

The company also uses the sprawling campus to test explosives, according to its website, measuring the velocity as well as impact on surrounding areas under different conditions.

The website noted that it “rigorously adheres to the stringent security standards” of Defense Department security and safety protocols.

Officials at the Pentagon said that they were aware of the explosion and were looking into the situation.

Davis said investigators are trying to determine the cause of the explosion.

Associated Press writers Konstantin Toropin and Sarah Brumfield, in Washington, D.C. and Safiyah Riddle, in Montgomery, Alabama, contributed to this report.

