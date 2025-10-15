Photos of Raila Odinga, the former Kenyan PM who helped steer the country into multiparty democracy

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga died Wednesday of a heart attack in India. He was 80 years old.
Odinga, a perennial presidential candidate whose campaigns rattled authorities and gave him an outsized influence on political life in Kenya, was known for advocating democratic reform and regional diplomacy.
