Wildfires latest: A final round of dangerous fire weather and dry conditions is in the forecast

Millions of Southern Californians were on edge as winds began picking up during a final round of dangerous fire weather forecast for the region Wednesday where two massive blazes have killed at least 25 and destroyed thousands of homes.

A day after firefighters got a reprieve with lighter winds than expected, gusts were hitting up to 35 mph (56 kph) on the coast and valleys and 55 mph (88 kph) in the mountains before dawn, National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Hall said.

National Weather Service posts good news/bad news forecast for LA area

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles has posted a good news/bad news forecast for the next week in the LA area.

“Good news: We are expecting a much-needed break from the fire weather concerns to close this week,” the weather service posted on social media Wednesday afternoon. “Bad News: Next week is a concern. While confident that we will NOT see a repeat of last week, dangerous fire weather conditions are expected,” the post said.

The highest chance of a red flag warning being issued because of Santa Ana winds will come on Monday and Tuesday, the weather service said.

California governor to raise flags at state Capitol for Trump inauguration

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom will join Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and some GOP governors around the country in directing U.S. flags be raised to full height on Inauguration Day.

Newsom’s spokesperson Izzy Gardon confirmed Wednesday that the governor would temporarily direct the raising of flags at the state Capitol in Sacramento for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. Flags at the U.S. Capitol and at statehouses around the country have been lowered to half-staff in honor of the late former President Jimmy Carter.

Newsom, who has become a foil for Trump over the years, will need federal help as his state recovers from the devastating LA-area wildfires.

More than 100,000 people in the LA area are without power

More than 120,000 customers lacked electricity Wednesday afternoon in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

Nearly 100,000 of those were customers of Southern California Edison energy company in Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernadino and Riverside counties.

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by the extreme weather event,” the utility said on its website.

The company on Wednesday afternoon said on social media it had completed 100% of the damage assessments for non-fire areas where it was safe to do so. After the assessments, repairs are prioritized based on conditions, and the time needed will vary depending on the extent of the repair work required, the post said.

“Due to unsafe conditions, restoration may take longer than usual,” the company said.

PDS warning has expired, but dry, windy weather will linger, forecasters say

The Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag Warning expired Wednesday afternoon, but dry conditions and locally gusty winds will linger into Thursday — especially in some mountain areas, the National Weather Service in Los Angeles said.

Winds peaked before 3 p.m. Wednesday and will continue to lessen into the evening. Red Flag Warnings remain in effect due to locally strong northeast to east winds and low relative humidity in much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties and parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

In the Santa Susana Mountains, Western San Gabriel Mountains and Interstate 5 corridor, Red Flag Warnings remain in effect through 3 p.m. Thursday, the weather service said.

Hundreds seek assistance and guidance from disaster recovery centers

The disaster recovery center in West LA was bustling with activity Wednesday afternoon, with more than 200 individuals arriving for assistance since it opened the night before.

Michele Baron left with pamphlets in hand after learning how to get new birth certificates and social security cards for her and her daughter. The two lost all their belongings when the Palisades apartment they had lived in for 21 years burned down.

All her daughter could salvage was an engagement ring from her ex-husband and some childhood pottery.

“It’s so unimportant, like our things are unimportant,” Baron said. “Losing the memories are horrible.”

The 58-year-old is taking it one step at a time while she stays with a friend. She plans to come back to the disaster recovery center again after figuring out what her renter’s insurance covers.

But with her daughter having graduated college, Baron said she just has to treat it as a fresh start. She likely can’t move back to the Palisades, since it will take years to rebuild the apartment, she said.

“Now that I can go anywhere, I kind of don’t want to,” Baron said.

Misinformation about LA’s water issues has spread quickly

There have been misleading claims about a billionaire couple withholding water that could help stop Los Angeles’ massive wildfires. Democratic leadership was blamed for fire hydrants running dry and for an empty reservoir. Firefighters were criticized for allegedly using “women’s handbags” to fight the fires.

Much of the misinformation is being spread “because it offers an opportunity to take potshots at California Democratic leadership while simultaneously distracting attention from the real contributing factors, especially the role of climate change,” said Peter Gleick, senior fellow at the Pacific Institute, a nonprofit he co-founded that focuses on global water sustainability.

‘Fabulous’ 95-year-old grandmother with ties to old Hollywood among fire victims

At age 95, there was no other way to describe Dalyce Curry, or “Momma Dee” to her large extended family, other than “fabulous.”

”My grandmother still wore her big hair, glasses, nails, you know, painted makeup,” her granddaughter and namesake Dalyce Kelley said, “You know, she was just fabulous, period.”

Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1929, that big personality was destined for one place: Hollywood.

She settled in Los Angeles, where she never became a star but did rub shoulders with some of the elites of old Hollywood, including backing up singer Pearl Bailey, being an extra in a scene with Diana Ross in “Lady Sings the Blues” and being mentored by the first Black woman to ever sign a movie contract.

Curry died last week at her home in Altadena as the Eaton Fire raged through the community.

BAFTA goes ahead with nominations but wildfires dull the celebrations

“Before we begin, on behalf of everyone at BAFTA, our thoughts are with colleagues, friends and peers and all those affected by the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area,” actor Will Sharpe said on Wednesday before he and fellow actor Mia McKenna-Bruce announced the nominations.

British Academy Film Awards chair Sara Putt would not say whether the fires may impact the ceremony, which is due to take place Feb. 16 at the Royal Festival Hall in London, hosted by Scottish actor David Tennant.

Edward Berger, the German-born director of “Conclave,” expressed his joy at the 12 nominations his film received, including one for himself, but acknowledged the “strange” time to be celebrating when everyone’s thoughts are with the people of Los Angeles.

Hawaii wants to ‘show our aloha’ for Californians affected by the wildfires

Hawaii’s governor wants to offer discounted hotel rooms across the state to provide respite to California wildfire victims and first responders.

Vacant rooms can be used for victims to “heal here” and to “show our aloha for those who have suffered,” Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said.

Tourism leaders are working out details, including working with airlines and car rental companies to also offer discounts.

Hotels will decide how many rooms to offer at daily rates ranging from $129 to $279 for victims for stays of 30 to 90 days, said Jerry Gibson, president of Hawaii Hotel Alliance. The first responder rate would be $99 daily for about three to seven days, he said.

The prices reflect discounts of more than 50% off typical rates, Gibson said.

Hawaii tourism hasn’t fully rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic, and Maui hotels took a hit after the 2023 Lahaina wildfire. Hawaii leaders note that more than 40% of Hawaii’s visitors are from California.

As Los Angeles burns, Hollywood’s Oscar season turns into a pledge drive

When the Palisades Fire broke out in Los Angeles last Tuesday, Hollywood’s awards season was in full swing. The Golden Globes had transpired less than 48 hours earlier and a series of splashy awards banquets followed in the days after.

But the enormity of the destruction in Southern California has quickly snuffed out all festiveness in the movie industry’s high season of celebration.

The Oscars remain as scheduled, but it’s certain they will be transformed due to the wildfires, and that most of the red-carpet pomp that typically stretches between now and then will be curtailed if not altogether canceled.

Focus has turned, instead, to what the Oscars might symbolize for a traumatized Los Angeles.

The NBA has rescheduled 2 games postponed because of the fires

The league announced Wednesday that the Los Angeles Lakers’ Jan. 9 home game against the Charlotte Hornets will take place Feb. 19. The Hornets’ visit to the Los Angeles Clippers originally set for Jan. 11 will now be on March 16.

A new date for the Lakers’ Jan. 11 home game against San Antonio wasn’t announced.

The NBA also announced six other scheduling changes to accommodate those updates:

Emergency protections expanded for homeowners affected by the wildfires

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has expanded his one-year moratorium on insurance cancellations and non-renewals to include all the ZIP codes within the area burned by the massive Palisades and Eaton wildfires as well as four smaller fires.

The moratorium applies to all policies in the area.

Lara also called on insurance companies to stop any pending cancellations or non-renewals that were set to take effect after the start of the wildfires.

YouTube and Google pledge $15 million to relief organizations

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan announced the pledge on Wednesday morning, saying the companies — together with Google.org — will contribute to organizations providing immediate relief in Los Angeles, including Emergency Network Los Angeles, the American Red Cross, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy and the Institute for Nonprofit News.

“Los Angeles is the heart of entertainment and storytelling and has an impact on culture all over the world,” Mohan said. “It’s also where many YouTube creators, artists, partners and our employees call home.”

Mohan added that when YouTube offices reopen, the company will offer impacted creators and artists access to its production facilities.

In recent days, Netflix, Amazon and Comcast/NBC Universal each pledged $10 million to relief efforts and Disney committed $15 million.

The Grammy Awards to focus on wildfire relief efforts

“This year’s show … will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Tammy Hurt, chair of the board of trustees, wrote in a letter sent to Recording Academy members that was obtained by The Associated Press.

“In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else. The Grammys will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles,” they wrote.

Last week, the Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort with a $1 million donation. According to the letter, thanks to additional contributions, they’ve already distributed $2 million in emergency aid.

The awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The SEC zeroes in on the Los Angeles wildfires

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday that it is watching the impact the wildfires have on investors and companies closely.

The agency said it will consider extending filing deadlines and easing other regulatory requirements for companies affected by the wildfires.

The SEC also urged investors to be vigilant for California wildfire-related investment frauds and encouraged investors to check the background of anyone offering them an investment by using the online search on Investor.gov.

The SEC said it will “vigorously prosecute those who attempt to defraud victims of the wildfires.”

LA fires highlighted by protesters at US Senate confirmation hearings

One of them yelled “LA is burning” and another shouted, “I’m 18 years old and I want a future!” They held up signs that read, “big oil profits, LA burns.”

Chris Wright, Trump’s nominee for energy secretary, is a fossil fuel executive. His nomination went before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources for a confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Committee Chairman Sen. Mike Lee banged his gavel, saying the committee would stand in recess until the Capitol Police could restore order.

Moments later, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith resumed her questioning of Wright.

Several senators asked Wright about his views on climate change. He said climate change is real and the burning of fossil fuels causes climate change.

Classes resume for 2 elementary schools — but on other campuses

Students from two elementary schools that burned down in the Palisades Fire arrived Wednesday for their first day at other Los Angeles campuses where their classes are being held temporarily.

Palisades Charter Elementary School’s roughly 400 students are learning at Brentwood Science Magnet, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) away while Marquez Elementary School’s 300-plus students are at Nora Sterry Elementary School, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) away.

Seven other schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District that have been closed since the Palisades Fire also are relocating.

In the nearby Pasadena Unified School District, where the Eaton Fire killed several people, thousands of other students are still home from school.

Five school sites in the Pasadena district were “severely impacted” by the fire and all schools in the district will be closed this week, district Superintendent Elizabeth Blanco said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Palisades Charter High School has asked the community for help finding temporary classrooms for its roughly 3,000 students.

While most classroom buildings were not visibly damaged by fire, about 40% of the campus was damaged or destroyed, and access is prohibited due to potential hazards from toxins such as asbestos, Principal Pam Magee said in a post on the school’s Instagram page.

LA city fire chief pushes back on criticism over wildfire response

Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said Wednesday there would be lessons to be learned about the response to the fires, but stressed that her department did everything it could to quickly surge resources to where they were needed.

Crowley said her department followed the system it has in place to call up off-duty firefighters and send out additional fire trucks to help.

Other fire departments in the area also sent help quickly after Los Angeles asked for it.

People are starting to receive federal government aid

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has received more than 53,000 applications for help and distributed $12 million for basic needs like food and lodging for those affected by the California wildfires.

The government aid is designed to help cover some of the needs that insurance doesn’t.

In addition to FEMA grants, the Small Business Administration offers low-interest loans to help individuals and businesses recover.

In addition to government agencies, more than 70 organizations are also helping fire survivors.

Officials promise to help people recover and rebuild

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass acknowledged there is no way to replace much of what has been lost in the wildfires.

“You’ve lost memories, family. All of the experiences that took place there are gone, and gone unexpectedly, gone rapidly,” Bass said.

Earlier this week, Bass issued an executive order to expedite rebuilding by eliminating some of the red tape.

“As we prepare to make it through the rest of the emergency, we also have to start putting in place what we need to do to rebuild,” she said.

DA’s office has started charging some of those arrested

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman promised that the consequences would be “swift and significant” for anyone violating the law.

Hochman said his office is also investigating price gouging concerns.

Hochman called price gouging “particularly despicable” because offenders are taking advantage of desperate people who need somewhere to stay.

Hochman said charity and insurance scams have also been reported. He encouraged people to check out any charities before donating to them and avoid sending cash or bitcoin.

2 more people arrested on suspicion of arson

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said one person admitted starting a fire “because he liked the smell of burning leaves.”

McDonnell said another person said “she enjoyed causing chaos and destruction.”

Dozens of others have been arrested for looting, burglary and violating curfews or other violations. One person was arrested on Tuesday night for impersonating a firefighter.

Another 90,400 people could face evacuation orders

The evacuations could be ordered if the strong winds spread the existing fires or help start new ones, officials said on Wednesday morning.

Officials caution it may not be safe for residents to return to the different areas, even where evacuation orders have been lifted.

Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said significant safety areas remain in the burned areas including downed power lines and broken gas lines.

Over 2 dozen people are still missing, sheriff says

LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said Wednesday that deputies have searched 78% of the Eaton Fire zone — more than 5,500 properties.

While the death toll from the fires has stayed steady at 21 while missing person cases dipped a bit to just over a couple dozen, Luna said.

Luna said there are still about 30 active missing persons reports overall.

Luna added that about 82,400 people were still under evacuation orders on Wednesday morning.

A new brush fire was quickly extinguished on Tuesday, fire chief says

The fire threatened homes but firefighters aggressively responded and extinguished it within 34 minutes, Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said on Wednesday morning.

Winds between 30 and 40 mph (48 kph to 64 mph) were observed Tuesday.

Infrared flights indicated there are still “numerous hotspots” within the burn zone of the Palisades Fire, Crowley said. “The danger has not yet passed,” she said.

Fire tornadoes are possible under California’s extreme wildfire conditions

As if they aren’t already facing enough, firefighters in California also could encounter fire tornadoes — a rare but dangerous phenomenon in which wildfires create their own weather.

The National Weather Service warned Tuesday that the combination of high winds and severely dry conditions has created a “particularly dangerous situation” in which any new fire could explode in size.

The advisory, which runs into Wednesday, didn’t mention tornadoes, but meteorologist Todd Hall said they’re possible given the extreme conditions.

Fire tornadoes can make fires stronger by sucking up air. Leila Carvalho, professor of meteorology and climatology at the University of California, Santa Barbara, said. “It creates a tornado track, and wherever this goes, the destruction is like any other tornado.”

Nearly 100,000 customers are currently without power

More than 94,000 customers were without power on Wednesday morning, according to PowerOutage.us, a website that tracks outages. Southern California Edison said it shut off power to 71,000 customers because of the fire risk and may shut off as many as 266,000 more.

The National Weather Service is predicting another day of strong winds that could spread the existing fires and spark new ones.

The wind will be slower than last week’s gusts that fueled the fires, but still strong. Ventura County is expected to see some of the strongest winds.

However, the weather service said the strongest winds will be far away from the massive Palisades fire, and Wednesday is expected to be the last really windy day this week.

Wednesday’s wind is expected to decrease after 3 p.m. PT.

Harris criticizes insurance companies over their handling of wildfire risks

“They are canceling coverage, making it more difficult for young homeowners who are just buying their first home, not even insuring them,” Vice President Kamala Harris said, speaking Wednesday at an event hosted by the National Action Network.

Harris said climate change has exacerbated extreme weather events, and she said “communities of color, hardworking communities, black folks” are more likely to be harmed.

She mentioned Altadena as an example, which was devastated by the recent fires.

The town was a haven for “some of the first hard-working black families who were able to buy property in California and then pass down those homes through generations.”

Now, Harris said, they’ve “lost everything.”

‘There will be some dicey situations here for some firefighters’

Firefighters are facing challenging conditions and terrain, according to Todd Hall, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Critical fire weather conditions were still expected Wednesday with some of the driest fuels, he said. There have been four Santa Ana wind events, so firefighters are contending with very dry fuels amid low humidity and very gusty winds.

Firefighters are also battling blazes in a place where the elevation can rapidly change from the coast into the mountains, he said.

“To put it in perspective, these firefighters when they show up to these fires, they’re facing flame lengths that are about three- to five-story buildings,” he said. Firefighters will use bulldozers if they can get them up fire roads, but Hall said many crews must hike up to 4,000-foot (1,219-meter) elevations to build perimeters around fires.

“There will be some dicey situations here for some firefighters,” he said. “So we’ll have to monitor that and be in touch with them constantly as far as letting them know what the latest forecast is and when that transition is supposed to occur because that wind shift can essentially blow that fire back towards them when they’re building these lines.”

Here’s where containment of the fires currently stands

The southern California wildfires remain hard to control amid the current high winds, but firefighters are making progress and the fires haven’t spread very much over the past couple of days.

Altogether the wildfires in the Los Angeles area have burned roughly 63 1/2 square miles (164 square kilometers) and damaged or destroyed more than 12,000 structures.

The Eaton Fire that devastated Altadena and the surrounding area was 45% contained as of Wednesday morning.

Cal Fire said firefighters have also made some progress battling the larger Palisades fire. That fire is now about 19% contained.

The smaller Hurst Fire is now 97% contained after burning a little over 1 square mile (2.6 square kilometers).

The newest fire known as the Auto Fire is 47% contained.

Firefighters need better weather to fight California’s flames. When will they get relief?

Fire danger remains high in parts of Los Angeles that have been ablaze for days, but there is hope that better weather over the weekend will give firefighters battling the flames some much-needed relief.

After calmer weather on Tuesday helped firefighters snuff out fires, a rare warning of a “Particularly Dangerous Situation” was issued for Wednesday in an area near the two fires that killed at least 25 people and destroyed thousands of homes. A red flag warning was issued by the National Weather Service from Central Coast to the border with Mexico from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Forecasts suggest that conditions for firefighting will improve later in the week.

FEMA delivers cash assistance to affected households

About 40,000 people have applied for assistance from Federal Emergency Management Agency, which has already disbursed more than $8 million for immediate needs like water, food, baby formula and gas. The initial money goes directly into bank accounts, regional FEMA administrator Robert J. Fenton, Jr. said Tuesday, denying misinformation about vouchers.

President Joe Biden did say that the federal government would pay 100% of the firefighting and recovery costs in the first 180 days. But that doesn’t mean FEMA will cover 100% of individual families’ costs — the maximum amount FEMA can provide is $43,600, Fenton said.

Representatives from FEMA, the Small Business Administration, the state and several charities gathered to explain the process at a disaster recovery center at UCLA Research Park West and Pasadena City College Community Education Center.

FEMA offers up to $770 to help cover the evacuees’ immediate needs, but its larger grants generally aren’t available until after insurance companies pay out. Someone who receives a maximum grant from FEMA might be eligible for another $10,000 grant from the state.

For other needs beyond what insurance and FEMA cover, the Small Business Administration offers low-interest loans: Businesses can borrow up to $2 million, while homeowners can borrow up to $500,000 for rebuilding and another $100,000 for personal property.

Fire tornadoes are a risk under California’s extreme wildfire conditions

As if they aren’t already facing enough, firefighters in California also could encounter fire tornadoes — a rare but dangerous phenomenon in which wildfires create their own weather.

The National Weather Service warned Tuesday that the combination of high winds and severely dry conditions have created a “particularly dangerous situation” in which any new fire could explode in size. The advisory, which runs into Wednesday, didn’t mention tornadoes, but meteorologist Todd Hall said they’re possible given the extreme conditions.

As Los Angeles burns, Hollywood’s Oscar season turns into a pledge drive

When the Palisades Fire broke out in Los Angeles last Tuesday, Hollywood’s awards season was in full swing. The Golden Globes had transpired less than 48 hours earlier and a series of splashy awards banquets followed in the days after.

But the enormity of the destruction in Southern California has quickly snuffed out all festiveness in the movie industry’s high season of celebration. At one point, the flames even encroached on the hillside above the Dolby Theatre, the home of the Academy Awards.

The fires have struck at the very heart of a movie industry still trying to stabilize itself after years of pandemic, labor turmoil and technological upheaval. Not for the first time this decade, the Oscars are facing the question of: Should the show go on? And if it does, what do they mean now?

The Oscars remain as scheduled, but it’s certain that they will be transformed due to the wildfires, and that most of the red-carpet pomp that typically stretches between now and then will be curtailed if not altogether canceled. With so many left without a home by the fires, there’s scant appetite for the usual self-congratulatory parades of the season.

Relief, 21st-century style: As wildfires burn, GoFundMe becomes a repository of harrowing stories

As California’s massive wildfires burn, a barrage of GoFundMe campaigns for victims have become an outlet for onlookers transfixed by the blazes and eager to do something to help. Those appeals for help — plastered with photos of saffron flames or the charcoal aftermath or, most of all, the faces of the people at the center of the plea — are personalizing a tragedy too big to comprehend.

“I feel connected in a strange way to all these people that I don’t know,” says Rachel Davies, a 27-year-old writer in New York, who went through hundreds of GoFundMe’s wildfire campaigns and felt drawn in to stories of strangers, donating to fundraisers for landscapers, housekeepers and a cook.

Davies was moved by the little details of victims’ stories — like the fact that someone lost their home just as they were bringing a baby home from the hospital — and compiled and circulated a list of GoFundMe sites, thinking others would feel the same and be spurred to donate.

“Those stories,” Davies says, “will stick with me.”

Millions of Southern Californians were on edge as a final round of dangerous fire weather was forecast for the region on Wednesday, along with a rare warning of a “Particularly Dangerous Situation” for an area near where two massive blazes have killed at least 25 and destroyed thousands of homes.

Firefighters got a reprieve Tuesday when winds were unexpectedly light and they were able to make progress battling the two huge Los Angeles area fires and quickly snuff out several new fires.

The Eaton Fire burning just north of Los Angeles and the Palisades Fire that destroyed much of the seaside LA neighborhood of Pacific Palisades broke out Jan. 7 in conditions similar to what’s expected Wednesday. High winds last week pushed flames at remarkable speed and carried fire-sparking embers sometimes miles away.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings – done when temperatures are warm, humidity is low and strong winds are expected – from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. from the Central Coast 275 miles (443 kilometers) south to the border with Mexico. The “Particularly Dangerous Situation” was in effect for an area that includes parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

More than 77,000 households were without electricity as utilities shut off power to prevent their lines from sparking new blazes.

