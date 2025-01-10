What to know about the devastation from the Los Angeles-area fires

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fires raging in the Los Angeles area reduced some 12,000 structures to ash and rubble, killed…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fires raging in the Los Angeles area reduced some 12,000 structures to ash and rubble, killed at least 11, displaced thousands of others and spread over an area larger than the size of San Francisco.

The blazes started Tuesday, powered by gusts from the Santa Ana winds, which slackened Thursday, though forecasters warn they could pick back up later this weekend. Los Angeles city and county officials said Friday that the blazes ravaging the Palisades were 8% contained while the fire burning in Altadena was just 3% contained.

The LA County medical examiner’s office said at least 11 have died, with five from the Palisades Fire along the coast and six from the Eaton Fire father inland.

Still unclear is the financial impact from the damage, though an estimate from AccuWeather, a private firm that provides weather data, estimated the toll to be about $135 billion to $150 billion. Government officials haven’t given a damage estimate yet.

Here’s a closer look at what to know about the fires.

Historic destruction hits neighborhoods

More than 5,300 structures have been damaged or destroyed in the hilly coastal neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, making it the most destructive fire in Los Angeles history. Dozens of blocks were flattened to smoldering rubble, with only the outlines of homes and their chimneys left. Among those whose homes were destroyed were a number of celebrities, including Jamie Lee Curtis and Billy Crystal.

The wreckage surpassed that of the Sayre Fire of November 2008, which destroyed 604 structures in Sylmar, the northernmost suburb of the city, according to statistics kept by the Wildfire Alliance, a partnership between the city’s fire department and MySafe:LA.

Farther inland, the Eaton Fire north of Pasadena burned more than 7,000 structures, including homes, apartment or commercial buildings and vehicles. It also substantially damaged five school campuses in Altadena and scorched more than 21 square miles (54 square kilometers).

A newer blaze, the Kenneth Fire, was 50% contained Friday, one day after the Los Angeles Fire Department issued evacuation orders. It broke out near West Hills, a neighborhood densely packed with homes in the San Fernando Valley.

Flames that threatened the Hollywood Hills Wednesday evening were under control and evacuation orders were lifted Thursday morning.

Altogether, the fires have consumed about 56 square miles (142 square kilometers), which is larger than the size of San Francisco.

Houses of worship hit

The fires destroyed a mosque, a synagogue, a Catholic parish and a half-dozen Protestant churches.

Sacred Torah scrolls were all that’s left of Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center, an 80-year-old synagogue. The cantor, Ruth Berman Harris, and three companions rushed in to rescue the scrolls when flames were already attacking the campus.

The Masjid Al-Taqwa mosque also burned. It was started as an African American place of worship, and in the past 20 years had attracted diverse young families as well as professionals and college students.

The wildfires destroyed Altadena Community Church, known for its colorful stained glass and for hosting a popular choir. Altadena United Methodist Church and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Altadena were also leveled.

In Pacific Palisades, Corpus Christi Catholic Church and Pacific Palisades Presbyterian Church were destroyed.

Investigators are studying the cause of the fires

Officials have identified the origin of the Palisades blaze fire behind a home on Piedra Morada Drive, which sits above a densely wooded arroyo.

The National Fire Protection Association says lightning is the most common source of fires in the U.S. but investigators were able to rule that out quickly. There were no reports of lightning in the Palisades area or the terrain around the Eaton Fire.

The next two most common causes are fires intentionally set and those sparked by utility lines. So far there has been no official indication of arson in either blaze and utility lines have not been identified as a cause.

National Guard arrives to protect property

California National Guard troops arrived on the streets of Altadena before dawn Friday to help protect property in the fire evacuation zone. At least 20 arrests have been made for looting.

Officials promised looters who took advantage of the wildfire crisis will be prosecuted.

“This is simply unacceptable,” Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said. “I promise you, you will be held accountable.”

Officials said Friday that National Guardsman will be deployed to the Palisades Fire area to manage traffic.

Thousands have been ordered to evacuate

More than 150,000 people were under evacuation orders Friday, officials said.

The flames threatened highly populated and affluent neighborhoods, including Calabasas and Santa Monica, home to California’s rich and famous. Hollywood stars including Mark Hamill, Mandy Moore and James Woods were among those forced to flee, and Moore later said she lost her home in Altadena.

Several events have been canceled and postponed

The Critics Choice Awards rescheduled Sunday ceremonies in Santa Monica for Jan. 26.

The organization that puts on the Oscars extended the voting window for Academy Award nominations and delayed next week’s planned nominations announcement.

Film studios canceled two movie premieres and Universal Studios canceled shooting for numerous series.

The Universal Studios Hollywood theme park closed for the day, but Disneyland, which is farther from the fires in Anaheim, remained open.

All schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District remained closed Friday.

The NFL moved the Los Angeles Rams’ wild-card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings to Arizona because of the fires. The game will be played Monday night. And the NBA postponed the Lakers’ game against the Hornets.

Many people are without power and water

More than 175,000 customers were without electricity in Southern California, nearly half of them in Los Angeles County, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide.

Sewer, water and power infrastructure across the region has been significantly damaged, officials said.

How to help

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Friday that people looking to help residents affected by the blazes should be wary of possible frauds.

“As horrible as this is, you see the best of people. You also see the worst of people,” Barger said. She suggested people could look to LAWorks.com/2025fires for ways to help.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.