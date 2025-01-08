JetBlue passenger suddenly opens exit door as flight is taxiing for takeoff at Boston airport

BOSTON (AP) — A person on board a plane at Boston Logan International Airport that was taxiing for takeoff suddenly…

BOSTON (AP) — A person on board a plane at Boston Logan International Airport that was taxiing for takeoff suddenly opened an exit door and was quickly restrained by other passengers, authorities said.

The JetBlue passenger, Angel Luis Torres Morales, of Puerto Rico, was arraigned Wednesday in the East Boston division of the Boston Municipal Court on charges of interfering with operations of an aircraft, according to The Boston Globe. He pleaded not guilty and his next court appearance will be March 4.

The door was opened about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday “suddenly and without warning,” Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Tim McGuirk said in a statement. The opening of the overwing exit door caused an emergency slide to deploy aboard JetBlue flight 161 from Boston to San Juan, Puerto Rico, the airline said in a statement.

Some passengers panicked.

“They were like freaking out,” passenger Fred Wynn told WCVB-TV. “They were like, ‘Stop, stop’!”

Wynn said the passenger was seated behind him and was arguing with his girlfriend over a cellphone, then “the the guy got up and ran down the aisle” toward the door.

JetBlue said the flight was eventually swapped to another aircraft and landed in San Juan.

