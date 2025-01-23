Colorado DNA analyst appears on forgery charges as validity of more than 500 cases in doubt

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A former Colorado Bureau of Investigation DNA scientist appeared in court Thursday to face criminal charges…

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A former Colorado Bureau of Investigation DNA scientist appeared in court Thursday to face criminal charges over data tampering that authorities said raises questions about the validity of more than 500 cases.

Problems with the scientist’s work were found in cases involving homicide, sexual assault, robbery and other crimes, according to a law enforcement affidavit.

In at least two cases, both homicides, the defendants received lesser sentences under plea deals than they could have faced if they went to trial because prosecutors were afraid Yvonne “Missy” Woods’ involvement could lead to acquittals.

Woods was described as a “star analyst” by a former colleague who was interviewed by investigators, but also one who worked too fast and was “not the most thorough,” according to an internal affairs report.

Authorities haven’t found any evidence of wrongful convictions, but prosecutors across the state are continuing to review the impacted cases.

Woods would sometimes be called as a witness during trials to explain DNA evidence against defendants. But on Thursday, Woods, who retired in 2023, appeared before a judge by video from a suburban Denver jail after turning herself in a day earlier.

“This gets to the heart of whether or not science can be trusted, whether or not law enforcement can be trusted and quite frankly whether the judicial system can be trusted,” Jefferson County judge Graham Peper said during the short hearing.

Woods allegedly told investigators at one point that she had changed data to complete cases more quickly, according to an arrest affidavit.

Woods faces 52 counts of forgery, 48 counts of attempting to influence a public servant and one count each of perjury and cybercrime, for alleged misconduct between 2008 and 2023.

The fallout from the alleged misconduct is still unfolding.

In the most recent case to be impacted, Michael Shannel Jefferson was sentenced last week to 32 years in prison in the home invasion killing of Roger Dean in 1985. Jefferson was identified as a suspect in the cold case in 2021 through DNA evidence.

The allegations against Woods led prosecutors to offer Jefferson a deal to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, rather than murder. He could be eligible for release in eight years.

Jefferson maintains his innocence despite his plea.

Dean’s daughter, Tamara Dean Harney, attended Woods’ Thursday hearing to see the former scientist held accountable.

“It’s incredible to me that somebody like her could affect so many people in the way that she did. She just didn’t consider what she was doing to all of us, to all of the cases,” Harney said.

The investigation into Woods’ alleged misconduct began in September 2023 after an intern at the state investigation bureau discovered missing information in a case that Woods handled in 2018.

The subsequent probe into other cases she had worked found Woods altered data to conceal tampering, deleted data that showed she failed to troubleshoot issues within the testing process and did not thoroughly document tests performed in case records, authorities said.

A Colorado Bureau of Investigations internal affairs report released last year revealed that concerns about Woods’ work first surfaced more than a decade ago. As early as 2014, a worker questioned her testing of evidence and in 2018 she was temporarily removed from working on DNA cases after being accused of data manipulation, the report said.

In the first prosecution in the state believed to be impacted by Woods’ work, prosecutors gave Garrett Coughlin the chance to plead guilty to second-degree murder last year partly because they were unable to call Woods to testify in a case that relied mostly on circumstantial evidence.

He was accused of killing three people in 2017. His original conviction and sentence were overturned when it was discovered at least one juror lied during jury selection. The deal allowed Coughlin to avoid a possible life sentence for felony murder.

Because Woods flew back to Colorado after learning of the charges, Peper agreed to allow her to use a bail bond company to post her bond rather than paying the full $50,000 in cash in order to be released from jail.

Woods’ attorney, Lindsay Brown, declined to comment after the hearing.

The charges cover misconduct in 58 criminal investigations. It wasn’t immediately clear why she wasn’t charged in the others that prosecutors have called into question.

The response to Woods’ alleged misconduct had cost more than $11 million, state officials said.

Among those costs, the Colorado Department of Public Safety last year asked the Legislature for $7.5 million to pay for an independent lab to retest up to 3,000 DNA samples and for district attorneys to review and potentially reprosecute cases that are affected by lab errors.

State officials announced Tuesday they had hired a consulting firm to review the state’s forensic program. Bureau of Investigations Director Chris Schaefer said in a statement that the hiring of Forward Resolutions LLC was part of the agency’s effort to “hold itself accountable” following the allegations against Woods.

Brown reported from Billings, Montana.

