Looking to go on an adventure next year? National Park Service releases 2025 ‘free entrance days’ schedule

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

December 8, 2024, 7:47 PM

Planning your trips for next year? The National Park Service just revealed the days in which you can get into the parks at no cost.

Parks that charge a fee to visit will have “free entrance days” on national holidays and a few other select dates for a total of six days in 2025.

“Whether you are a family looking for a weekend getaway, friends seeking a memorable outing or even solo adventurers desiring to connect with nature, free entrance days make it easier for everyone to explore the parks,” NPS said in a news release.

About 100 of the more than 430 national parks charge a fee to enter.

The “free entrance days” are:

  • Jan. 20: Martin Luther King Jr. Day
  • April 19: First Day of National Park Week
  • June 19: Juneteenth National Independence Day
  • Aug. 4: Great American Outdoors Act Signing Day
  • Sept. 27: National Public Lands Day
  • Nov. 11: Veterans Day

Find more information on the parks and where to find them on the National Park Service website.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

