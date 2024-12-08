Looking to go on an adventure next year? National Park Service releases 2025 ‘free entrance days’ schedule

Planning your trips for next year? The National Park Service just revealed the days in which you can get into the parks at no cost.

Planning your trips for next year? The National Park Service just revealed the days in which you can get into the parks at no cost.

Parks that charge a fee to visit will have “free entrance days” on national holidays and a few other select dates for a total of six days in 2025.

“Whether you are a family looking for a weekend getaway, friends seeking a memorable outing or even solo adventurers desiring to connect with nature, free entrance days make it easier for everyone to explore the parks,” NPS said in a news release.

About 100 of the more than 430 national parks charge a fee to enter.

The “free entrance days” are:

Jan. 20: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

April 19: First Day of National Park Week

June 19: Juneteenth National Independence Day

Aug. 4: Great American Outdoors Act Signing Day

Sept. 27: National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11: Veterans Day

Find more information on the parks and where to find them on the National Park Service website.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.