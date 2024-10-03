With Giants’ Nabers missing his 2nd straight practice because of a concussion, Hyatt is ready to go

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With the emergence of rookie Malik Nabers as one of the NFL’s top receivers, second-year…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With the emergence of rookie Malik Nabers as one of the NFL’s top receivers, second-year speedster Jalin Hyatt has had his playing time reduced to a few plays a game for the New York Giants.

That could change this weekend when the Giants (1-3) face the Seahawks (3-1) on Sunday.

Nabers missed his second straight practice on Thursday because of a concussion and his chances of making the trip West are uncertain.

Coach Brian Daboll said Nabers is making progress but he remains in the concussion protocol. He cannot play unless he is cleared by an independent neurologist.

“It’s Thursday, only a couple days left,” Daboll said when asked about Nabers’ status. “Again, I don’t want to speculate. You see where we’re at here. He’s getting better.”

Nabers, the No. 6 overall pick in the draft, has been the focal point of the offense. His 35 catches leads the league and his 386 yards receiving are second. He is tied for third with three touchdown receptions.

Hyatt, who played with the first team in training camp, has had a quiet season. He was dropped to the No. 4 receiver spot behind veteran Darius Slayton before the season and has been targeted three times in the first four games, without catching a pass. He is averaging roughly 13 plays, which is what Nabers is averaging in targets.

Daboll has been asked about Hyatt and said he is doing nothing wrong. He’s working hard, has had a good attitude and not gotten chances.

“Like I said, I’m a competitor, I want to be out there and be able to play and obviously, I didn’t have a lot of chances this season,” Hyatt said after practice. “But it’s a long season, things happen, injuries happen, and I got to be ready, I got to be ready whenever my number’s called. And if it is called this week, I’ll be ready.”

Slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who is second on the Giants with 26 catches for 194 yards and a TD, understands what Hyatt is going through. He had two knee injuries as a rookie in 2022, the second a season-ending ACL tear. Robinson ended up leading the team with 60 catches last season.

“I think he’s doing everything right, practicing the right way and doing what the coaches are asking for him,” said Robinson of Hyatt, who has the locker next to his. “I think everything will come right out of this.”

The locker on the other side of Hyatt is occupied by quarterback Daniel Jones.

“I’ve been in his ear,” Hyatt said. “I know he’s right here, he’s my locker mate. So, every time I see him, I’ll say something to him. But like I said, we’re going to be prepared, we got to be ready, we have a good game plan that I like. And I just can’t wait to go out there with DJ and the offensive line and obviously our receivers, and make plays.”

NOTES: Running back Devin Singletary missed his second straight practice with a groin injury, which could result in Eric Gray and Tyrone Tracy getting more carries, Cornerbacks Dru Phillips and Adoree Jackson returned to practice after missing last week with calf injuries.

