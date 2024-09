LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Darren, teen idol who helped ignite 1960s surfing craze with “Gidget” and later sang and…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Darren, teen idol who helped ignite 1960s surfing craze with “Gidget” and later sang and directed, dies at 88.

