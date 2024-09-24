Home address of Detroit Lions head coach posted online following team’s playoff loss

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A classmate of Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell’s daughter reposted the family’s home address…

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A classmate of Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell’s daughter reposted the family’s home address on social media following the team’s January playoff loss, according to police reports obtained by The Detroit News.

The incident was among others that included people stopping by the Bloomfield Township home uninvited and preceded the family’s move earlier this year to another home purchased by a limited liability company, the newspaper reported.

Campbell and wife, Holly, listed the 7,800-square-foot Bloomfield Township house for sale this month at $4.5 million. “It’s just that people figured out where we lived when we lost,” Dan Campbell told Crain’s Detroit Business.

“Man, I’ve got a job to do,” Campbell told reporters Friday. “My primary job here is to coach this team and have them prepared every week. I’ve got to do my job, and that’s the sole focus.”

The team finished the 2023 regular season with a 12-5 record, good for first-place in the NFC North Division. Detroit defeated the Los Angeles Rams in the wild card game and got past Tampa Bay before losing the conference championship 34-31 to the San Francisco 49ers.

The police report obtained by The Detroit News said that beginning New Year’s Eve police were notified that calls were being made to Campbell’s home and that three people had knocked on the door.

“All the people showing up at his home have all been service related (locksmith, roofing etc.),” according to the report. “No issues and Campbell has no idea how his info was leaked.”

An extra police patrol at the home was requested.

But the team’s Jan. 28 loss to San Francisco in the NFC Championship angered some fans. Campbell’s address and an expletive about the coach were posted on Snapchat and shared by his daughter’s classmate.

Late that night, people began showing up, frightening Campbell’s daughter who eventually left the house, the report said.

Lions security contacted Bloomfield Township police, telling them the address had been posted online.

“Vehicles and people did show up outside their residence but did not necessarily enter the property,” an investigator wrote.

An NFL security official contacted the police the next day about the classmate’s involvement on Snapchat. Police then contacted security at their private school. Investigators spoke with the boy’s mother, who told police she was “aware of the situation and that Mrs. Campbell had already contacted her and left her a message about (the classmate’s) post,” the report said.

The classmate later told investigators he saw a post with the address on Snapchat, copied it and posted his own story.

The security official at the school also learned that the boy and other classmates drove to Campbell’s home after the NFC Championship game, parked on the street and yelled toward the house before driving away.

Bloomfield Township is northwest of Detroit.

