‘Hidden Figures’ of the space race receive Congress’ highest honor at medal ceremony

A medal was also given to all the women who worked as mathematicians, engineers and “human computers” in the U.S. space program from the 1930s to 1970s.

Congress Hidden Figures U.S. Capitol Police honor guards place Congressional Gold Medals to be presented at a ceremony to honor the Black women mathematicians of NASA who contributed to the space race and who were the subject of the movie "Hidden Figures," at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. FILE - This photo provided by NASA shows engineer Mary W. Jackson at the Langley Research Center in Hampton, Va., in 1977. This photo provided by NASA shows mathematician Katherine Johnson in 1966. This undated photo provided by NASA shows Dorothy J. Vaughan. FILE - NASA engineer Christine Darden, who was one of the "human computers" employed by NASA during the space race, attends a Senate subcommittee panel on NASA exploration on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., center, presents a Congressional Gold Medal posthumously to Joylette Hylick, left, and Katherine Moore, daughters of Katherine Johnson, the Black NASA mathematician featured in the movie "Hidden Figures," at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., center, presents a Congressional Gold Medal posthumously to Joylette Hylick, left, and Katherine Moore, daughters of Katherine Johnson, the Black NASA mathematician featured in the movie "Hidden Figures," at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., center, presents a Congressional Gold Medal posthumously honoring NASA mathematician Mary Jackson to her granddaughters KaShawnta Lee, left, and Wanda Jackson, at a celebration of the Black women of NASA who contributed to the space race and who were the subject of the book and movie "Hidden Figures," at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., center, presents a Congressional Gold Medal to Ann Hammond, daughter of NASA's Dorothy Vaughan, at a ceremony to honor the Black women mathematicians of NASA who contributed to the space race and who were the subject of the book and movie "Hidden Figures," at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. They are joined by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., second from right, and Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite Congress Hidden Figures House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., reacts after dropping a Congressional Gold Medal while posing for a photograph with NASA's Johnson Space Center Senior Apollo Sample Processor and Lab Manager Andrea Mosie, left, at a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony to honor the Black women mathematicians of NASA who contributed to the space race and who were the subject of the book and movie "Hidden Figures," at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., watches at right. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite Congress Hidden Figures House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., accidentally drops a Congressional Gold Medal while posing for a photograph with NASA's Johnson Space Center Senior Apollo Sample Processor and Lab Manager Andrea Mosie, left, at a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony to honor the Black women mathematicians of NASA who contributed to the space race and who were the subject of the book and movie "Hidden Figures," at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., watches at right. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) AP Photo/J. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., reacts after dropping a Congressional Gold Medal while posing for a photograph with NASA's Johnson Space Center Senior Apollo Sample Processor and Lab Manager Andrea Mosie, left, at a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony to honor the Black women mathematicians of NASA who contributed to the space race and who were the subject of the book and movie "Hidden Figures," at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.

WTOP's Mitchell Miller reports that the Congressional Gold Medal was awarded to a talented group of women who, for years, went unrecognized despite their contributions to the nation's space program.

NEW YORK (AP) — The hidden figures of the space race were recognized with Congress’ highest honor at a medal ceremony on Wednesday.

The Congressional Gold Medal was presented to the families of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, Mary Jackson and Christine Darden at the U.S. Capitol. Darden watched the ceremony from her Connecticut home.

A medal was also given to all the women who worked as mathematicians, engineers and “human computers” in the U.S. space program from the 1930s to 1970s.

“By honoring them, we honor the very best of our country’s spirit,” said author Margot Lee Shetterly, whose book “Hidden Figures” was adapted into a film in 2016.

The National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics – a precursor to NASA – hired hundreds of women to crunch numbers for space missions. The Black women hired worked in a segregated unit of female mathematicians at what is now NASA’s Langley Research Center in Virginia.

Johnson’s hand-written calculations helped John Glenn become the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962. She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015 – the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Vaughan rose to become NASA’s first Black supervisor and Jackson was NASA’s first Black female engineer. Darden is best known for her sonic boom research.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

