ERWIN, Tenn. (AP) — Dozens of people are being rescued by helicopter from a flooded Tennessee hospital inundated by Helene…

ERWIN, Tenn. (AP) — Dozens of people are being rescued by helicopter from a flooded Tennessee hospital inundated by Helene (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported all the people rescued were patients.).

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.