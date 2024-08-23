AP Week in Pictures: Global

Aug. 16-22, 2024 U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris closed out the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, accepting her party’s historic…

Aug. 16-22, 2024

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris closed out the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, accepting her party’s historic presidential nomination.

A luxury superyacht carrying foreigners, including British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, capsized and sank off the Italian island of Sicily in a powerful storm.

Internet influencer Andrew Tate was placed under house arrest as new human trafficking allegations emerge involving minors.

Venezuelans across the world responded to a call from their country’s political opposition and take to the streets to defend its claim to victory over President Nicolas Maduro in the South American country’s disputed presidential election.

The World Health Organization declared outbreaks of mpox in Congo and elsewhere in Africa to be a global emergency.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.