Shooting at a party in Alabama’s capital leaves 13 injured, officials say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A shooting at a crowded party in Alabama’s capital left 13 people injured — nine of whom were shot, officials said Sunday. Four other people were injured in the subsequent chaos.

Mayor Steven L. Reed said in a statement that police and medics responded to reports of gunshot victims at 1:46 a.m. Sunday.

“This morning, more than 600 rounds were fired at a crowded party in the North Pass area,” Reed said. “Nine were wounded, and at least four more were injured in the chaos that followed.”

He said officers from the Montgomery Police Department, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are interviewing witnesses and suspects.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

