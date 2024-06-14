AP Week in Pictures: Global

June 7-13, 2024 Cambodians pray for rain and good fortune in the He Neak Ta ritual, people suffering respiratory ailments…

Cambodians pray for rain and good fortune in the He Neak Ta ritual, people suffering respiratory ailments receive a secret herbal treatment with live fish in India, and soldiers and politicians commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day in France. People react to the war between Hamas and Israel, and anti-government protesters clash with police outside the Congress building in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Michael Sohn in Berlin.

