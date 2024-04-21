AP Photos: A gallery of images from the Coachella Music Festival, the annual party in the desert

INDIO, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of fans flocked to the Southern California desert town of Indio this year for the…

INDIO, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of fans flocked to the Southern California desert town of Indio this year for the Coachella Valley Music Festival, now on its second of two weekends. Headline acts for the 2024 edition of the annual bash included Lana Del Rey; Tyler, The Creator; and Doja Cat.

Famous faces spotted in the crowd at the Empire Polo Club included Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Justin Bieber, along with Ice Spice and Sabrina Carpenter, who were also performing.

Reneé Rapp, whose popularity skyrocketed with the release of the “Mean Girls” movie remake and her debut album “Snow Angel,” joined Kesha on stage to perform Kesha’s hit song “TiK ToK.” They sang alternate lyrics that were critical of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has been accused by multiple people of sexual assault and rape.

Fans from across the country and beyond dressed up in festive outfits and held up signs to show support for their favorite artists. General admission ticket prices were in the $500-$600 range for one weekend, and many concertgoers put up tents to sleep in overnight.

A small earthquake struck about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Coachella last weekend, though there were no known injuries.

