Jake Paul fight against Mike Tyson is announced for July 20 and will be streamed live on Netflix

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul will fight former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on July 20 at AT&T Stadium, Netflix announced Thursday.

The streaming platform will provide live coverage of the bout between the 27-year-old Paul and 57-year-old Tyson, who hasn’t fought since he took on Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition in November 2020. Paul and Tyson will be the main event of the first combat sports show for Netflix in its recent forays into live sports production.

It’s still uncertain whether this bout will be staged as an actual pro fight or an exhibition, particularly given the age of Tyson, who will be 58 by July. The specifics still must be approved by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which regulates boxing in the state.

Tyson posts workout videos on social media in which he looks sharp in training, but boxing is dangerous at any age. The California State Athletic Commission required his bout against Jones to be an exhibition — essentially a lively sparring session.

Paul built a significant fan following as a YouTube influencer before he embarked on a professional boxing career four years ago. He has won nine of 10 fights with six knockouts against mostly undistinguished opponents, including several mixed martial artists and a fellow YouTuber.

His only loss came last year to Tommy Fury, the less-accomplished half brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

“My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. Time to put Iron Mike to sleep,” Paul wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Iron Mike” Tyson was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987-90. He retired in 2005 after winning 50 fights, 44 by knockout. His entertaining exhibition bout with Jones was unofficially ruled a draw.

“I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas,” said Tyson, who was in the crowd in Saudi Arabia last year when Paul lost to Fury. “He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

Paul had his second pro bout on the undercard of the Tyson-Jones fight, knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson. His most recent fight was last Saturday, when he stopped journeyman professional boxer Ryan Bourland.

Paul has gradually raised his level of competition in recent years while pursuing his dream of fighting for a real world title. A bout against the still-revered Tyson would be a sidestep on that quest, but still his highest-profile stage yet.

Paul’s company, Most Valuable Promotions, is partnering with Netflix to stage the show.

The fight card at the Dallas Cowboys’ home stadium will be the third venture into live sporting events for Netflix, which staged a golf/auto racing crossover event last November. Last weekend, the streaming giant held The Netflix Slam, an exhibition tennis match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas.

