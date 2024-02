NEW YORK (AP) — Richard Lewis, comedian known for his neurotic, stream-of-consciousness act and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ role, dies at…

NEW YORK (AP) — Richard Lewis, comedian known for his neurotic, stream-of-consciousness act and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ role, dies at 76.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.