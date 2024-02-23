Live Radio
2 National Guard members die in northeast Mississippi helicopter crash

The Associated Press

February 23, 2024, 6:13 PM

BALDWYN, Miss. (AP) — Two National Guard members died after a helicopter crashed Friday afternoon during a training flight in northeast Mississippi, officials said.

The aircraft went down in a wooded area near Baldwyn, Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar told WTVA-TV. The site is about 115 miles (185 kilometers) southeast of Memphis, Tennessee.

The helicopter was AH-64 Apache “flying a routine training flight,” the Mississippi National Guard said in a news release.

In a statement Friday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said safety crews were working the scene of the crash with local authorities. He confirmed the death of the two unidentified National Guard members.

“Mississippi will always be grateful for their service and we will never forget them,” Reeves said.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

