7.2 earthquake strikes off southern Alaskan coast, tsunami advisory no longer in effect

A tsunami advisory has been issued after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska late Saturday, officials said.

Rugged coastal scenery in the Aleutian Islands(Getty Images/iStockphoto/mjunsworth)

A tsunami advisory issued after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska late Saturday has since been canceled, officials said.

The earthquake hit offshore about 55 miles southwest from Sand Point, Alaska, at a depth of 13 mi. on Saturday around 10:48 p.m. local (2:48 a.m. ET), according to the US Tsunami Warning Center.

The quake prompted a brief tsunami warning for parts of Alaska near the Aleutian islands, extending from Unimak Pass to Kennedy Entrance, before being revised to a tsunami advisory. A small tsunami was later observed up to 0.5 feet in elevation at Sand Point and King Cove, Alaska.

There is no tsunami threat for other Pacific coasts in the US and Canada, the advisory said.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory provided a threat notice for the Shishaldin volcano after it sent up a plume of ash earlier Saturday, according to a social media post.

There is a “watch” currently in effect for the Shishaldin volcano. According to the observatory, seismic tremor aptitudes began to increase at around 5 p.m. local.

